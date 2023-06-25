Congress Abortion

Anti-abortion advocates celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. House Republicans this month have begun to push a series of policy changes around abortion, seeking to build on the work of anti-abortion advocates who helped catapult the issue successfully to the Supreme Court last year.

 Steve Helber I AP

WASHINGTON — When the Supreme Court issued its abortion ruling last June overturning Roe v. Wade, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said "our work is far from done." He didn't say what might come next.

