After losing playmakers like four-star recruit and Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith, among others, some teams might consider entering rebuild mode for a season or two.
But not IAHS head coach Clint Hoots' Indians.
No, for IAHS, it's a next-man-up mentality as the Indians look to compete again in Class 4A in 2023. That quest begins when they host the New Hope Trojans in the season opener for both teams.
"There is no 'take-off' season," Coach Hoots said. "They expect to win every game, and they expect to play hard."
Class 5A New Hope presents an immediate challenge to a squad which lost its starting quarterback and many of its top offensive and defensive playmakers from 2022 to graduation.
"Our schedule is extremely challenging. There's not an off week that we have in front of us," Hoots said. "New Hope is big, they're physical, they're fast. Our guys know that. They played them the last four years and they know what to expect."
Starting the season off right at home with a victory against stiff competition would certainly make a statement about this year's Indian squad being up to the challenges they face. But even more important to the team, Hoots said, will be the early season game experience to help the Indians get the little things right so that they're playing their best football when region play begins on October 6 against Amory.
To that end, the Indians will face no opponent lower than Class 4A in their first six games, with perhaps their greatest test coming against Class 7A Lewisburg.
"We're going to take our lumps and fight back," Hoots said. "There will be plays where we'll have to face adversity throughout these first six games. It's a challenging schedule, but it's also a testament to where our program is. We want our guys to go and compete at that highest level to get us ready for division and ready for the playoffs."
Friday's game against New Hope currently expected to be played at 7 p.m. as scheduled, but depending on temperatures at kickoff time, the game may be moved back to as late as 8 p.m.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&