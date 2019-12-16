Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.