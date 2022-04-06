By definition, the safety devices most effective at saving lives are those people will actually use. Suspender-style, automatically-inflating life vests that are not bulky and don’t restrict movement achieve that goal.
Recreational time on the water is meant to be relaxing and fun. Bulky life jackets that are cast aside to avoid discomfort aren’t likely to save anyone in a true emergency, but forcing people to wear them has not proven to be practical either. Makers of Coast Guard-approved vests in the inflatable suspender-strap style offer a product that’s light, comfortable and easy to wear. Worn over the top of clothing, it’s easy for a wearer to forget they even have this life vest on.
By law, any water craft must carry one life vest for each person on board. Though laws vary by state, generally speaking, any passenger age 12 or younger is typically required to be wearing a life vest while the boat they’re on is underway. They can have the vest off while the boat is still or being moved with a trolling motor. Those 13 and older generally aren’t required to actually wear their life vest at any point, only to have it reasonably accessible. Far too often, this plan proves insufficient to save a life.
Coast Guard statistics show more than 75 percent of all boating fatalities happen when people fall overboard and drown. In 2020, the most recent year for which statistics are available, 767 people died and 3,191 were injured in boating accidents in United States waters. Of those who drowned, 84 percent were not wearing a life jacket.
Inflatable vests are light and lie flat. When the wearer goes into water, automatic inflation is triggered by a device that detects either water or water pressure. They can also be inflated intentionally with the pull of a handle. The vests use bladders that are filled from a replaceable CO2 cylinder and can be rearmed and used again. The vests typically sell for $50 to $100. Rearming kits generally run $25 to $30.
The vests are designed for emergency use but typically exhibit top-quality construction. Those under the Mustang and Onyx brands are both well-made and affordable.
Along with wearing a life jacket, most other water safety precautions fall comfortably into the category of common sense. In no case, however, is common sense fool proof protection from what other boaters on the water with you may do.
Float sober
“The first thing any boat needs is a sober driver,” Mississippi Conservation Officer Greg Walters says. Those operating a boat on most waters are held to the same standards of sobriety as those operating a vehicle on the roads. “Next, they need to have their boat registration with them, one life jacket per person, a throwable flotation device if their boat is over 16 feet long, a fire extinguisher and an emergency sound device.”
Pretty often, as accident statistics show, the worst mistakes are made by people who had more than enough life experience to know better, and nowhere is this more apparent than on the water. With experience comes complacency and, often, accidents are quick to follow.
One solution for this is mandatory boater education. In Mississippi, anyone born after June 30, 1980 must complete a boating safety course to operate a boat. The state course, which involves six hours of classroom study, is taught by teachers approved by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Much like a hunter education certificate or a drivers license, it is accepted by other states nationwide. Learn more about this as well as online course options at mdwfp.com/education-outreach.
Experience is one of life’s best teachers though, when it comes to boating safety, the lessons can be cruel. Bobby Cleveland of Mississippi, a lifelong fishing enthusiast, has seen it all and then some. When it comes to spotting bad judgement in action, he’s had lots of experience.
Every boater should know the basic rules of safety. Cleveland says these are the most commonly forgotten:
Check your wake
“Outside of the obvious, which would be not wearing a personal flotation device, the most overlooked aspects of boating safety are which boat has the right of way, and being responsible for your boat wake,” he says.
“The first thing I tell new boaters is that in all situations involving close proximity, the other boat ALWAYS has the right of way. That’s because I’ve learned it’s a pretty safe bet the other boat operator doesn't know the rules.
“Boat wakes are a pet peeve of mine because, in 99 percent of cases, problems related to wakes could have been avoided. Every boater is responsible for his or her wake, but I think most are unaware of the water they’re kicking up.”
A perfect example is found at Rose’s Bluff at Mississippi’s Ross Barnett Reservoir, a popular anchoring area for boats each summer.
“Families park pontoons and pleasure craft in close proximity, to swim and enjoy the group atmosphere,” Cleveland says. “Knowing that, and seeing that, it’s idiotic but routine to see boats race back in the corner or swing up close to the anchored boats and make an abrupt turn. The wake causes parked boats to swing on anchor, and I've seen kids get caught between boats and adults racing to keep them safe.
“Also, as a fisherman, I know what it's like to be working a riprap bank and have a boat race by, improperly trimmed, and kick up a wake that pushes me into the rocks.”
Do unto others
“Another thing that makes me steam is to be anchored in the middle of the lake, far from boat channels or any port or landing, and have a boat pass within 10 or 20 yards on a 33,000-acre lake,” Cleveland says. “It’s not like a river, where you have little choice.
“It would be just as easy to loop around 200 or 250 yards out, thus not creating any danger that comes with boats in close proximity.
It’s not a written rule but it is a courtesy and it just makes a lot more sense.”
Mind those PWCs
“If I was younger, I’d probably have a jet ski, also referred to as a personal watercraft,” Cleveland says. “I have played on them and they are fun. I recognize that they are a popular choice and that they have every right to share water.
“However, I do have a major problem with some PWC operators, especially those who feel they have to race up behind a boat and jump the wake. The only two boat/PWC collisions I’ve seen involved exactly that. PWC operators need to understand they are required to follow the same navigation rules as conventional watercraft, they need to practice common courtesy.”
Watch for the careless
“It’s important to keep your head on a swivel and know where all other boats around you are located and what they are doing,” Cleveland says. “If you are running in a channel and approaching the area where you plan to stop, it’s important to know if there’s an idiot right on your tail.
“And, in our shallow Southern waters, if you don’t know the lake as well as you know the layout of your house, stay in the boat channel.
“Finally, heed this advice from a guy who has been hit by lightning twice, though not on the water: Always be weather wise. Know what the forecast is. All smart phones now have apps that not only provide GPS but also current weather maps.”