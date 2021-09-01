MERIDIAN • A private prison company says an investigation is underway after a Mississippi inmate was found dead in his cell.

Management & Training Corporation said in a news release Wednesday that Robert Williams, 29, was found Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Williams received a 10-year sentence in 2013 for convictions on burglary, aggravated assault and armed robbery in Pike County. An autopsy will be done.

