HED: Saints agree to terms
with free agent QB Winston
As expected, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as a backup to Drew Brees.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. He's the first QB in league history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions.
Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.
Winston was a two-year starter at Florida State, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Seminoles to a national title as a freshman in the 2013 season.
In five seasons with the Buccaneers, he passed for 19,737 yards and 121 touchdowns while throwing 88 interceptions. The Bucs went 28-42 in games Winston started.
HED: Nebraska backup quarterback
planning to transfer
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral has entered the transfer portal and plans to play his final two seasons at another school.
Vedral has been backup to Adrian Martinez for two years and will be a junior in the fall. He transferred to Nebraska from Central Florida after Scott Frost was hired away from UCF in December 2017.
With Martinez out because of injury, Vedral started against Minnesota and Indiana last season. The native of Wahoo, Nebraska, appeared in four other games and finished 34 of 52 passing for 418 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He rushed for 106 yards and three TDs.
Martinez, who will be a junior in the fall, and Luke McCaffrey, who'll be a redshirt freshman, are the Cornhuskers' only returning scholarship quarterbacks.