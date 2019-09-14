OXFORD • Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre made it known during the week he wasn’t happy with his secondary’s pass coverage against Memphis and Arkansas.
Three pass interceptions, including a game-clinching steal by linebacker Donta Evans in the Rebels’ 40-29 win Saturday against FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana, soothed some of the aerial burn the visiting Lions administered.
SLU quarterback Chason Virgil completed 29 of 44 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Those TDs came in the third quarter and cut the Rebels’ lead to 34-29.
“Their quarterback was very accurate,” MacIntyre said postgame. “They had some quick guys who ran by us. They made some nice catches, but our kids kept battling.”
MacIntyre pointed to his unit’s three interceptions.
“I said last week our secondary needed to work to get better,” he said. “They’ll learn a lot from this and keep moving forward. I knew they would be able to attack us vertically and in space. We didn’t do as good a job on the little flare passes. That’s something we’ve worked on, but I need to get it across better.”
Coming into Saturday’s game, Ole Miss opponents had completed 48 of 72 passes for 472 yards and one touchdown, against one interception.
Virgil completed 15 of 23 passes for 167 yards in the first half, but had two passes intercepted – one by cornerback Myles Hartsfield and one by strong safety Jon Haynes.
‘Mental mistakes’
“There were definitely some mental mistakes we had,” Hartsfield said. “We’ve got to go back and fix those, figure out what we did wrong.
“(Coach MacIntyre) believes in us. We’ll take the coaching tomorrow and correct all the mistakes.”
Virgil missed a wide-open receiver in the first quarter that would have gone for a 6-pointer. He did connect on three of those first-half passes for gains of 18, 18 and 35 yards.
In the third quarter, Virgil completed 15- and 11-yard passes for first downs on third-and-14 and third-and-9 situations. He capped the drive with a 45-yard TD pass to Juwan Petit-Frere.
Virgil later threw a 5-yard TD pass to tight end Bransen Schwebel to cut the Rebels’ lead to 34-29 with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.
“We need to find out what calls we were in … man, zone. We need to get those fixed,” Rebels head coach Matt Luke said.