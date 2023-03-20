OCEAN SPRINGS — A Mississippi school district has named an interim leader to replace its current superintendent who is retiring.
The Ocean Springs School District's Board of Trustees, during Friday's special called meeting, approved the recommendation of Dr. Jennifer Pope as its interim superintendent effective Wednesday. Pope will replace Dr. Bonita Coleman, who is set to step down on Tuesday to pursue other career opportunities, WLOX-TV reported.
"The Board of Trustees, along with the district, would like to thank Dr. Coleman for her exemplary service to OSSD the past 10 years," said Board President Dr. Vickie Tiblier. "We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors."
Pope, the current principal of Oak Park, will return to her previous position when the district's next superintendent takes office July 1.
Applications to replace Coleman permanently are currently being submitted. HYA, the search firm hired to find the district's new chief, will begin screening and conducting research on the interested applicants which will then be presented to the board in early April.
