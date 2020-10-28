The Boy threw his backpack into the bed of the truck, then climbed into the cab and slammed the door. He and the Old Man merged into traffic, rounded a curve and turned left at the first light.
Camping and fishing gear, dry firewood under a tarp and other provisions were already loaded in the back as the two headed for a campsite they knew well.
The Boy talked nonstop about the fish he hoped to catch, what baits he wanted to use and whether they should pick up six dozen crappie minnows along the way in case the bass weren’t biting.
In short order, he covered a play he’d seen in the last night’s World Series game, several feats he’d accomplished himself at recess that day, what the weekend’s college football prospects looked like, what he wanted for his birthday and possibly Christmas, and what kind of tires and wheels he wanted on the truck he would drive when he got old enough. He talked about what his friends had brought for their lunch that day, as well as what he’d had to eat himself.
“What time will we have supper ready?” he asked. “Maybe we should stop at Sonic on the way out of town to tide us over.”
“That’s a good idea,” the Old Man agreed and, shortly, had supplied the Boy with a burger and fries.
“Didn’t you want anything?” the Boy asked.
“I’m going to grill some steaks after we set up camp,” he said. “I’m enjoying looking forward to that.”
“I’m looking forward to that, too,” the Boy said, putting empty food wrappers back into a red and white paper bag.
“Sometimes things are better when you look forward to them a little bit,” the Old Man said. “That’s an important skill to learn. Like this camping trip, for instance. I’ve already been enjoying it for several days and we haven’t even gone yet. Learning to enjoy things in your mind is an important way to make sure you have an enjoyable life. If you only depend on the excitement and satisfaction you find in the moment to see you through, you’re likely to be disappointed.”
“Aren’t you always telling me, ‘What might have been’ is the saddest thing anyone could say in their old age?” the Boy said.
“Something like that,” the Old Man said, “but this is different. Looking forward to something you might do is entirely different from looking back on something you didn’t do. You don’t have to do everything you ever think of to be happy. It’s the opportunity that’s the joy. Knowing you could if you wanted to is the secret to just about everything. I’ve been looking forward to our fishing and been happy about it for a lot more hours than we’ll actually get to spend doing it. That’s what I mean. I could put fancy wheels and tires on this old truck, for example, if I wanted to, and that’s all I need to know to be happy about it.”
“But when it’s too late to do it and you didn’t, that’ll be sad then, won’t it?” the Boy asked.
“I doubt anyone was ever sad because they didn’t buy some flashy wheels sometime,” the Old Man said. “No, it’s mainly creating the opportunity that’s important.”
“I don’t think I know what you mean,” the Boy said.
The Old Man smiled, the echoes of the report from the Boy’s day ringing in his ears, thoughts of the Boy hauling in a fish of any kind playing through his mind.
“Someday,” he said, “I bet you will.”