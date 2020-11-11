Shoppers will get another chance to find that perfect Christmas gift this weekend. Mantachie’s Jingle and Mingle is set for Saturday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2 – 5 p.m.
Businesses are extending their typical one-day time frame to a two-day long event in order to spread customer traffic out over the course of the days. Attendees will have the chance to shop, mingle, and eat at businesses across the town. Santa will be at Owl Bee Boutique from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras.
“Every participating store is decorating up and will have door prize drawings, awesome deals, and will give a taste of Christmas spirit to help get your shopping list checked off,” ICDC Executive Director, Vaunita Martin said.
This year’s event will be the first for new business owner, Anna-Clark Prestage. She opened Ivy Rose Florist in February just prior to the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a roller coaster, but it has truly been a blessing,” Prestage told The Times. “I’m really looking forward to the Jingle and Mingle. This community has been the reason for our success and I’m excited to give back to those who have been so good to us.”
Becoming a florist and gift shop owner has always been in the back of her mind, but it wasn’t until last year that she decided to step away from her career in nursing and make her dream a reality.
“I definitely put in more hours as a small business owner that I did as a nurse,” Prestage laughed. “But I love it.”
With Mantachie’s sales tax revenue up over 40 percent since the pandemic began, Ivy Rose Florist has already outgrown its current building on Highway 363, and construction is set to begin soon on their new location on Hodges Drive.
“The citizens of Mantachie support local businesses in a huge way,” Martin said. “ It feels like a big family reunion every time we have an event, so come join the family for Mantachie Jingle and Mingle.”