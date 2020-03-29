Italy’s sports minister is planning to extend the ban on games and competitions in the country through all of April.
The current nationwide lockdown was due to expire on Friday but Italian health experts have said the need to try to contain COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that.
On Sunday, Minister Vincenzo Spadafora told the Italian daily La Repubblica that talks about restarting the Serie A soccer league on May 3 are “unrealistic.”
He added: “I will propose on Monday extending the ban on sports competitions at every level for all of April. And I’ll extend the measure to training – an area where we hadn’t intervened because there was still a possibility of holding the Olympics.”
The Tokyo Olympics have now been delayed until 2021.
Some clubs, including Lazio and Napoli, had been pushing to restart training this week.
At least 15 Serie A players have tested positive.
Overall, Italy has nearly 100,000 positive cases and days ago surpassed the total in China, where the outbreak began.
Spadafora said he’s hoping Serie A officials show “a serious desire to change. The big clubs live in a bubble, beyond their means, starting with the millionaire wages of the players. They need to understand that nothing will be like before anymore after this crisis.”
Also, Spadafora said he will allocate $450 million for recovery efforts at amateur sports associations.