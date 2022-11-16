FULTON - As a whole, ACT scores for Itawamba County high school juniors have held steady over the past year, with this year’s test results a near-mirror of the previous year’s.
The overall ACT composite score for the district was 18.1 for the 227 Itawamba County 11th graders who took the test in the spring. In 2021, 217 juniors took the test and had a composite score of 18.0.
The ACT is designed to predict how well students will perform in college, and colleges use standardized tests like the ACT to compare students across schools and states.
All Mississippi 11th graders are required to take the ACT each spring.
The local results beat the statewide average. In Mississippi, the average score for juniors increased from 17.3 in 2021 to 17.4 in 2022. The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested ACT subjects increased from 8.9% in 2021 to 9.3% in 2022, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Education.
The national average ACT score for all public-school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021. ACT scores nationwide have dropped in recent years as the population of students taking the test has broadened, MDE said in the press release.
Mississippi is one of 15 states that administers the ACT to all high school juniors.
Tremont students showed the biggest gains in the Itawamba County School District, with a composite score of 18.5, an improvement from last year’s 18.1. The 26 Tremont juniors who took the test had the county’s highest scores in the reading and science portions of the test with a 19.2 score on each. Tremont had 18.1 in English and 17.4 in math.
Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS), with 221 students taking the test, had a composite score of 18.2.. That was down slightly from their 2021 score of 18.4.
For individual subject areas, IAHS had 17.4 in English, 17.8 in math, 18.6 in reading and 18.3 in science.
Mantachie’s composite score jumped from 17.1 in 2021 to 17.8 this year with 79 test-takers. Mantachie had 16.6 in English, 17.3 in math, 18.5 in reading and 18.0 in science.
Trae Wiygul, Itawamba County superintendent of education, said keeping ACT scores high is a priority for the school district. Those scores play a pivotal role in determining who among local students can go to college, and where.
"College scholarships are based of ACT scores, and that means money in your pocket if you do well," Wiygul said. "I never had a college ask how the student did on their state test. All they are concerned with is ACT scores."
The superintendent said the district offers "cram sessions" before ACT testing dates to help students prepare. ACT material is also woven into classroom materials regularly.
Kim Benton, Mississippi's interim superintendent of education, pushed schools — and parents — to help students prepare for the ACT.
“High schools should continue to challenge students through higher levels of English, math and science courses to improve student performance on the ACT,” Benton said in a release. "Families are encouraged to work with high school counselors to ensure students are taking courses that will equip them for success now and after graduation.”
