Dru Ashby was making his first start at running back on Friday night, and he started the season with a bang.
After the IAHS defense forced a punt, Ashby took the opening handoff 73 yards to the house, kicking off the scoring for an eventual 36-14 victory over New Hope on Friday night in Fulton.
“Dru set the tone the first play of the game,” said Clint Hoots, Itawamba AHS head coach.
On the ensuing defensive possession, Bryson Walters picked off a third down pass, setting up the Indian offense deep in Trojan territory. JA Wood connected with Brayden Steele for the 13-yard touchdown later in the possession for a 13-0 lead after a missed extra point in the first quarter.
The second quarter was the Wood-Waddle connection. Wood hit Cooper Waddle for two touchdowns in the quarter (35 and 21 yards) for a 26-0 halftime lead.
Both teams traded punts to open the second half. Jabari Shumpert gave the Indians a 33-0 lead with a one-yard touchdown run. Jace Edwards got an interception in the fourth quarter, which set up a Jack Holland 25-yard field goal to make the score 36-7. IAHS finished off the Trojans with a score of 36-14 to open the season 1-0.
Turning Point
At the 8:21 mark in the first quarter, Dru Ashby broke free for a 73-yard touchdown.
Game Notes
• JA Wood finished 9-15 with 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.
• Dru Ashby finished the evening with 117 yards on 10 carries and one touchdown.
• Cooper Waddle had two receiving touchdowns.
• Bryson Walters and Jace Edwards forced the two turnovers on defense.
• Colby Craig had three sacks for IAHS.
• There were seven different Indians that had rushing yards.
Coach Speak
”With the heat, we wanted to make sure we kept guys fresh. Very good way to start the season. On both sides of the ball we played well. Our defense was swarming; we had guys in the backfield all night. Our offense punched them in the mouth all night. We got a lot of guys much needed reps.” - Clint Hoots, Itawamba AHS head coach
