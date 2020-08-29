Itawamba AHS Indians
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-4A
2019 record: 13-1, 5-0 (lost in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Clint Hoots (6th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tae Chandler, ATH/S, Jr.
• Will move around between RB and WR; caught 21 passes for 418 yards, 7 TDs as sophomore.
Derreco Dilworth, LB, Sr.
• Recorded 95 tackles and 1.5 sacks a season ago.
Garrett Beyer, OL, Sr.
• All-Division 2-4A each of the last two seasons; moving to right guard this fall.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Clint Hoots led the Indians to their first division title since 2014 last season and is second all-time in wins at IAHS.
Former Smithville head coach Michael Campbell steps in as offensive coordinator, replacing Baylor Dampeer, who left for the Houston head coaching job. Lee Ramey joins the staff as the new receivers coach.
OFFENSE
The Indians are tasked with trying to replace the 2019 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year, Ike Chandler, who graduated after rushing for 2,466 yards and 29 touchdowns. Leading candidates to replace him are his brother, Tae Chandler (Jr.), Marqon Green (Jr.) and Jabri Shumpert (Fr.).
The offense returns four of its five linemen, led by Garrett Beyer (Sr.) and Ethan Mauldin (Sr.).
Jaxon Nolan (Sr.) and Ty Davis (So.) will battle for the QB spot. Nolan also works in at receiver, alongside Arvesta Troupe (Jr.), Daquon Waters (Jr.) and Issac Smith (So.). Hoots praised the potential of tight end Thomas Cline (So.) too.
DEFENSE
IAHS lines up in a 3-3-5 set that presents multiple looks. Wade Cannon (Sr.) returns as a productive member of the line with 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year.
Derreco Dilworth (Sr.) locks down the linebacking corps as the leading returning starter in tackles. Smith patrols the secondary along with Chandler and Nolan.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sam Mabus (Sr.) returns as the punter. Alex Williamson (Jr.) stays in his kicker role. Chandler, Smith, and Zion Ashby (So.) will work in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Who steps up at quarterback for the Indians? Whoever wins the job will play a major role in trying to replace last year's production.
COACH SPEAK
“Our team goes as that (QB) spot goes. Both guys are capable. It'll depend on who leads and does things the right way.” – Clint Hoots
Dillon Barnes