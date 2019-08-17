Itawamba AHS Indians
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-4A
2018 record: 7-5, 3-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Clint Hoots (5th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Daeveon Sistrunk, ATH, Sr.
• Recorded 57 catches for 1,073 yards, 14 TDs; will play QB this season.
Ike Chandler, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 2,003 yards, 21 TDs; missed three games due to injury.
Anthony Dilworth, LB/RB, Sr.
• Recorded 67 tackles, 4 sacks; rushed for 460 yards, 7 TDs.
COACHING ‘EM UP
For the fourth-straight season, IAHS will have the same coaching staff. The staff has reached the playoffs each season it has been together.
OFFENSE
After losing its quarterback, All-Area player Daeveon Sistrunk (Sr.) makes the move from receiver. At running back, Ike Chandler (Sr.) returns after rushing for over 2,000 yards last season.
With Sistrunk moving to QB, their is youth and inexperience at receiver. On the line, Matt Brazile (Sr.) will start at right tackle and Ethan Mauldin (Jr.) will start at left guard. Those are the only two returnees.
DEFENSE
Seven starters return on the other side of the ball. Q.J. Shumpert (Sr.) will anchor the line, while Anthony Dilworth (Sr.) has moved from safety to middle linebacker.
Quinn Bennett (Sr.) and Derek Dilworth (Jr.) both return as linebackers after getting injured last season. Tae Chandler (So.) and Sistrunk will start at safety. Seniors David Jones and Issac Green will be the cornerbacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS
After graduating players at both positions, there is an ongoing battle entering the season for both kicker and punter.
X-FACTOR
With Sistrunk moving to QB, the offense will need to find a way to replace that production at receiver. Only two offensive linemen return, so the new starters will need to find a way to quickly gel and open up the run game for Chandler and Sistrunk.
COACH SPEAK
“Our goal year in and year out is to compete for a division championship. We have yet to win one since I have been the head coach, but it seems like every year we are in a battle for it." – Clint Hoots