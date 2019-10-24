FULTON • Entering Friday’s game against Pontotoc, Itawamba AHS was seeking its first division title since 2015 and its first win over the Warriors since that same year.
The Indians (10-0, 4-0) never left a doubt as star running back Ike Chandler scored on runs of 36, 27, 39 and 14 yards in the 41-7 win.
Three of his touchdowns came in the first half as IAHS took a 34-0 halftime lead.
“We talk about division championships here before we talk about anything,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “That’s what we push for.”
In addition to Chandler’s three first-half scores, the Indians were also able to get scores on a blocked punt and recovery by freshman Isaac Smith as well as a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Daeveon Sistrunk.
“We were able to take control of the football and move the sticks,” Hoots said. “Anytime you play Pontotoc, you know it’s going to be tough. You’ve got to come out of the gates and stay on them.”
In the second half, the Warriors (4-5, 3-1) scored on a 63-yard strike from freshman quarterback Conner Armstrong to Tres Vaughn.
Chandler answered with his fourth rushing score of the night, a 14-yard touchdown, to cap off the scoring early in the fourth quarter.
Extra Points
Turning Point:After pinning Pontotoc deep on its opening possession with a third-down sack, Itawamba’s Isaac Smith blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown to put IAHS up 7-0 with 7:47 left in the first quarter.
Point Man: Itawamba’s Ike Chandler, who entered the game leading 4A in rushing yards, scored four times on the ground.
Talking Point: “They’re leaders. Our guys know when the game is on the line, #3 and #4, they’re going to get it done. They’re able to make plays, they’re special.” – Hoots said about Daeveon Sistrunk and Ike Chandler.