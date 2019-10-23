Itawamba County 2019-2020 budget summary
The Itawamba County Board of Supervisors recently approved the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Like any budget, a simple breakdown of income and expenditures reveals where the money’s coming from and where it’s going. Below is a brief summary of the county’s actual revenues and expenditures for the 2019-2020 fiscal year and how it compares to the proposed revenues and expenditures for the previous fiscal year. Note that any expenditures in excess of revenue are covered by pulling money from the county’s end-of-the-year cash balance and adding it to the general fund.
WHERE DOES IT COME FROM?
FY2018
• Taxes and Advalorem – $4,601,000
• Licenses Commissions and Other Revenue – $239,150
• Fines and Forfeitures – $227,000
• Intergovernmental Revenue – $685,000
• Charges for Services – $0
• Use of Money and Property – $24,000
• Miscellaneous Revenue – $103,500
TOTAL REVENUE – $5,879,650
FY2019
• Taxes and Advalorem – $5,151,000
• Licenses Commissions and Other Revenue – $241,150
• Fines and Forfeitures – $279,000
• Intergovernmental Revenue – $691,000
• Charges for Services – $10,000
• Use of Money and Property – $33,000
• Miscellaneous Revenue – $103,500
TOTAL REVENUE – $6,508,650
WHERE DOES IT GO?
FY2018
• Administrative Offices (General Government, Tax Collector and Assessor, Clerks, etc.) – $1,983,756
• Public Safety (Sheriff’s Department, Youth Court, Justice Court, Jail, etc.) – $3,149,449
• Health (Health Department, Department of Human Services) – $62,094
• Other (Library, Soil and Water, Extension Service, various grants) – $507,371
TOTAL EXPENDITURES – $5,702,670
FY2019
• Administrative Offices (General Government, Tax Collector and Assessor, Clerks, etc.) – $2,838,406
• Public Safety (Sheriff’s Department,Youth Court, Justice Court, Jail, etc.) – $3,153,132
• Health (Health Department, Department of Human Services) – $62,094
• Other (Library, Soil and Water, Extension Service, various grants) – $524,075
TOTAL EXPENDITURES – $6,577,707