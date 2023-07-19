FULTON - The Itawamba County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest for the grisly July 14 slaying of a Golden woman.
Identified as William Monroe Walden, the suspect allegedly killed his mother, Flora Mae Walden, before setting her mobile home and two nearby vehicles on fire. Walden, charged with capital murder, is being held on $250,000 bond.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has also issued a hold on Walden due to his having been granted early release from a previous conviction.
In a Monday news release, the department said deputies responded to a call for emergency services about a fire at an address on Brown Road in Golden. Upon arrival, deputies found a mobile home and two vehicles had been burned, along with the badly burned body of a single occupant inside the home.
An investigation of the incident's circumstances by the sheriff's office and the Mississippi Fire Marshal's office led to charges being filed against Walden and his subsequent arrest.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&