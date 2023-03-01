Two new hybrid 2023 Ford Explorers have been added to the Sheriff’s Department’s fleet.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson said he hopes the vehicles will be gas savers for the department.
“The dealer we bought them from said the Highway Patrol was saving $14,000 a year with hybrid vehicles,” Dickinson said.
The vehicles cost the county $57,785 each, including a destination charge and lighting package. Hybrids, powered by batteries as well as gas engines, are more costly than vehicles that are powered only by gas-powered engines, but many law enforcement agencies across the country that are assessing the vehicles are counting on fuel and maintenance savings to balance out the cost.
When the hybrid vehicles are idling or traveling at low speed, they’re powered by the battery. When the vehicle comes up to speed, however, they switch back to running off the engine. The engine also recharges the battery as you drive just like it does in a regular, gasoline-powered car, so the batteries don’t require charging stations to operate. The result is significantly less gasoline used to operate the vehicle.
Sheriff Dickinson said the hybrids are already in use by the sheriff’s department. Graphics, however, marking them as Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department vehicles have not yet been added.
“The reason we purchased those two is that I had one patrol car that had less than 100,000 miles on it, then I had two patrol cars between 100 and 150 (thousand miles), and the rest of them all have over 150,000 on them,” Dickinson said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol began phasing in hybrid vehicles a few years ago, saying at the time that the evaluation period over an extended period of time would be key to understanding actual costs. Sheriff Dickinson said the Tennessee Highway Patrol cut it’s gas bill in half and he’s hoping to do the same for Itawamba County.
“We’re going to keep up with the fuel usage on them and see if it cuts our bill in half,” Dickinson said.
