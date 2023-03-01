Sheriff hybrid

The Itawamba County Sheriff's Department recently added two of these hybrid vehicles to its fleet. Sheriff Chris Dickinson is hopeful the vehicles will significantly cut fuel costs for the department.

 By BEN SUTTON The Itawamba Times

Two new hybrid 2023 Ford Explorers have been added to the Sheriff’s Department’s fleet.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you