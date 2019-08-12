A large crowd of current and future Girl Scouts and their families gathered Saturday to celebrate National S’mores Day at the Jamie Whitten Center in Fulton.
The first official recipe for “some mores” came out in the 1927 Girl Scout guidebook “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.” Each year, Girl Scouts nationwide celebrate this ooey, gooey dessert by gathering around a campfire with new and returning Girl Scouts. New members were welcomed into the fold during Saturday’s event and many more renewed their commitment to continue in their Girl Scout troops for the 2019-2020 school year.
Recruitment for new members will continue through September 30.
Girl Scouts of the USA is the world’s largest organization for girls, with members in 145 countries.
For more information about Itawamba County Girl Scouts, email ItawambaGirlScouts@gmail.com or connect @itawambagirlscouts on Facebook.