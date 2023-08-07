Most Itawamba kindergarteners are performing near the state’s pre-pandemic achievement levels, according to the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment Update for the 2022-23 school year released July 27 by the Mississippi Department of Education
Two hundred and eighty-five Itawamba kindergarteners took the assessment in the spring of 2023 and 67.02% are kindergarten ready, meaning they met the end-of-year target score.
Kindergarteners and pre-K students take a Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in the fall and spring of each school year. In fall 2022, 34.9% of the state’s kindergarteners scored kindergarten ready. When they were retested in spring 2023, 61.4% met the end-of-year target score. Before the pandemic in spring 2019, 65.6% of kindergartners statewide met the target score.
“The gains made among the state’s youngest students speak to the effectiveness of early childhood educators to intervene and accelerate learning and the impact of the state’s investment into these programs,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “The MDE is committed to giving teachers additional support to produce continued growth.”
Here’s are results for schools throughout Itawamba County.
• Dorsey Attendance Center: 52.94% of students tested ready for kIndergarten.
• Fairview Attendance Center: 75% of students tested ready for kindergarten.
• Itawamba Attendance Center: 70.15% of students tested ready for kindergarten.
• Mantachie Attendance Center: 68.83% of students tested ready for kindergarten.
• Tremont Attendance Center: 55% of students tested ready for kindergarten.
For pre-K students in MDE’s Early Learning Collaboratives (ELC), 64.8% met the end-of-year target score in spring 2023, compared to 65.1% in spring 2022. In spring 2019, before the pandemic, 76.9% of ELC pre-K students met the target score. For pre-K students in other public pre-K programs, 64.5% met the end-of-year target score in spring 2023, compared to 61.5% in spring 2022 and 69.3% in spring 2019.
The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment provides parents, teachers, and early childhood providers with a common understanding of what children know and are able to do upon entering school. Teachers use the results as an instructional baseline to tailor classroom instruction and other services for pre-K and kindergarten students. The assessment also measures how well pre-K programs prepare 4-year-old children to be ready for kindergarten.
