Itawamba Community College graduates Andria Barnes Nanney, a native of Mooreville; Houston Orr, a native of Fulton; and JudiBeth McMillen Stephens, a native of Mantachie, were recently awarded the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship valued at $30,000 per year for their medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson at the annual scholarship ceremony.
Created in 2007, the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP) is designed to provide more primary care physicians in rural areas of Mississippi. During medical school, each MRPSP scholar receives $30,000 per year based on available funding. Consistent legislative support of the MRPSP translates to 61 medical students receiving a total of $1,830,000 to support their education this fall. “The Mississippi Legislature celebrates with these Mississippians from across the state in their commitment to improving healthcare for rural Mississippians by becoming rural primary care physicians,” said Buck Clarke, Chairman of Mississippi State Senate Appropriations. In addition to the legislative support, three privately-funded scholarships are also awarded this year. Other benefits include personalized mentoring from practicing rural physicians and academic support.
Upon completion of medical training, MRPSP scholars must enter a residency program in one of five primary care specialties: family medicine, general internal medicine, medicine-pediatrics, obstetrics/gynecology or pediatrics. The MRPSP Scholar must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 20,000 or fewer population located more than 20 miles from a medically served area.
MRPSP provides a means for rural Mississippi students to earn a seat in medical school and to earn a $120,000 medical school scholarship in return for four years of service and learn the art of healing from practicing rural physicians.
For more information, contact MRPSP Associate Director Dan Coleman at 601-815-0564, jdcoleman@umc.du or http://mrpsp.umc.edu.