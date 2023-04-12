In the wake of the tornado that ravaged parts of Monroe County, students young and old in the Itawamba County School District have been doing their part to help schools in the neighboring county recover from the devastating weather.
Itawamba AHS girls basketball coach Anna Porter gathered donations for Amory, which was then distributed in Amory by IAHS assistant principle Jamie Edwards.
The Itawamba Players donated $500 to that effort for water and other necessities. The drama organization also gave $1,000 to an individual who lost their home while also battling cancer and other issues. The donated money was raised with the success of the Players' production of Frozen, their spring musical, earlier this year.
Pam Moore's second grade class at Fairview Elementary wrote letters of encouragement and brought stuffed animals to give to West Amory Elementary's 2nd grade class.
"My class was super excited about writing letters to the students and spreading kindness to those children. Also, to help encourage them to not be afraid when returning to school," Moore said in an email to The Times. "From the second grade class of Fairview to the second grade class of West Amory, we love you!"
