Fairview tornado donation

Pam Moore's second grade class from Fairview Attendance Center brought stuffed animals and wrote cards for Amory's first day back to school.

 Brandi Embrey/Courtesy photo

In the wake of the tornado that ravaged parts of Monroe County, students young and old in the Itawamba County School District have been doing their part to help schools in the neighboring county recover from the devastating weather.

