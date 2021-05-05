Three senior football players will represent their high schools in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star game. The game features the best high school senior football players out of northeast Mississippi from the previous fall. Players represent schools ranging from the 1A to 6A classifications.
Reed Hester, a senior at Mantachie, will be joined by Itawamba Agricultural High School's Derreco Dilworth and Wade Cannon.
Hester has played at various positions along the offensive line in his career and was the stating center this past season. The Mississippi College signee helped lead the Mustangs to the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
Dilworth and Cannon were stalwarts on the defensive line for the Indians, who played in the North Half finals in November. Dilworth was involved in 84 total tackles with 61 of them being solo. He had three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Cannon, an Itawamba Community College signee, had 38 solo tackles and 13 assists with a sack and two fumble recoveries. Cannon also served as the team's long snapper.
The three will take the field as members of the North team on May 19 at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville.