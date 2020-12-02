Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) recently selected 100-year-old Cooper’s Cleaners as the recipient of their Small Business of the Year Award. Around 30 people gathered at 304 E Bankhead at the business’s location to honor the occasion.
ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin presented third-generation owner Kirk Cooper with the award.
“It’s businesses like Cooper’s Cleaners that serve the people and make Itawamba County what it is today,” Martin told Cooper at the presentation. “100 years in business is amazing and we are proud to present this award on behalf of the ICDC.”
Established in 1920, Cooper’s Cleaners is the oldest business in the county. In a 1970s article published in The Itawamba County Times, Sam Cooper was celebrating his business’s lengthy service.
At 21-years-old, he started the first pressing shop in Itawamba County, then located in a frame building near the old shoe shop, and then Fulton Drug Store.
When the gulley was filled, Cooper built a new building and, according to the article, “he was never one to fail to turn down a buck, the building was later sold.”
He finally landed his operation on Beene Street in what is presently RJ’s Eatery. In the early years, all dry cleaning was sent to Tupelo, but as time and his business progressed, Cooper added to the cleaner’s some of the most modern equipment in Northeast Mississippi.
Cooper’s wife, Etma, and his son Orman, or O.R. as he was known to locals, helped run the business. O.R. told The Times in the article he had never done anything except work in the dry cleaning establishment. When he attended school, he worked early mornings and late evenings and when his education was finished, he spent his whole life running the business.
In those days, Cooper’s Cleaners employed 6 people on a 4:30 a.m until 9 or 10 p.m. schedule. Someone had to be on-hand to start up the coal-fired boiler and nurse it until a “good head of steam” resulted and was sufficient for the day’s pressing.
Items had to be washed out in water and hung out on a line to dry. When the sun was shining, they would utilize the outdoors, but on rainy days the boiler room would do the job.
The late Etma Cooper told The Times in the interview that although she spent long hours at the shop, it was a pleasure.
“Lots of people stop by to chat that I would never see at home,” she told the reporter.
Just as his father O.R. did, third-generation owner Kirk Cooper says he has worked at the cleaner’s as far back as he can remember. He took over the business in 1990 when he was 23 years old, just two years older than his grandfather was when he started Cooper’s Cleaners. Adding to the business, he opened a second location in Belmont in 2008.
While they don’t boast of having the latest in modern equipment as they did in the early years when it comes to dry cleaning, Cooper’s wife, Sha, says what they do have are some of the most tried and true pressers in the industry.
“You can’t find equipment like this anymore. We have people call from all over the country who have questions or maybe they need advice about their equipment,” she said. “It’s still doing the job.”
When it comes to the business, Kirk Cooper says the fact that they have served the people of Itawamba County while surviving the ups and downs of the economy for 100 years speaks for itself.
“The cleaners has survived the Great Depression and now, although less dramatic, COVID-19,” he said. “Many economic setbacks have affected us, but these two plummets are the most remarkable.”
When it came to accepting the award for Small Business of the Year, Cooper shied away from big speeches and accolades. He offered two simple words for the people of Itawamba County who have supported his business and the ICDC who presented him with the award...
“Thank you.”