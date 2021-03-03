Twelve Itawamba Community College sophomores have been selected as members of the prestigious Hall of Fame for 2020-21.
They include and Cora Yielding of Fulton; Kristen Howell, Kaylee Markham, Diana Salinas, all of Golden; Rodrigo Hernandez of Houston; John Curtis DeVaughn of Mantachie; Cheyanne Cassler of Marietta; Reilly Grace Carter, Kenndie K. Gamble, Abby Rinehart, all of Saltillo; Alison Bryant Huckaby and Maddie West, both of Tupelo.
Yielding is majoring in Spanish/journalism at ICC where she is a member of the BSU Lead Team, Student Government Association, Chieftain editor and former soccer player. Her honors include the President’s List, Mississippi Eminent Scholar and recipient of the Modern Language Art Award. She is a member of Crosspointe Fellowship. Her parents are Clayton and Connie Yielding.
Howell is majoring in Computer Programming/Networking Technology. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Computer Programming and Networking Association. Her honors include the President’s List and the All-Mississippi Team for the PTK Beta Tau Sigma Chapter. She serves as a volunteer at her church with sound equipment and is a former member of 4-H. Her parents are Larry and Angie Howell.
Markham is vice president of service for Phi Theta Kappa, member of the Honors College and assistant to the Director of Supplemental Instruction. Her honors include Dean’s Scholarship, President’s List and Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. Markham is majoring in biology. She serves as a Sunday school teacher and pianist at the Pentecostal Faith Church. Her parents are Joey and Jennifer Markham.
Salinas is majoring in computer science at ICC, where she is vice president of the Student Government Association, president of the Computer Science Club, Diamond Girl, member of the Honors College and vice president of leadership and regional reporter for Phi Theta Kappa. Her honors include semifinalist for the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, Dean’s and President’s lists, SGA and Dean’s Scholarships, All-Mississippi Academic Team and NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars. Her community and church activities are translating, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and tutoring. Her parents are Gabriela Cortes and Santos Vazquez.
Hernandez, who is majoring in Respiratory Care Technology, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa. His honors include the Dean’s and President’s Lists and both the Academic and Leadership Scholarships. He is a volunteer for Project Noel and a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He is the son of Griselda Rivera and Jose Rivera.
At ICC, DeVaughn is a member of the leadership team for the Wesley Foundation, Baptist Student Union, Student Activities staff, Orientation Leader, Phi Theta Kappa and residence hall assistant. His honors include Mr. ICC and Dean’s List. His community and church activities are part-time speaker, Food Pantry volunteer, Vacation Bible School leader and Wednesday night teacher and basketball coach for the Mantachie Youth Program. He is a secondary education major. His parents are Geofferey and Angie DeVaughn.
Cassler, who is majoring in Early Childhood Education Technology, is a member of the All-American Band and flute ensemble. Her honors include Phi Theta Kappa and the President’s List. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Benji George.
Carter, who is a political science major, is president of the Tupelo Campus Student Government Association, vice president of service for the Beta Tau Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and member of the Indian Delegation and Wesley Foundation. She was an Orientation Leader for 2020. Her ICC honors include Dean’s Scholarship, President’s and Dean’s lists and sophomore Homecoming maid. She serves as intern for the Lee County Youth Court and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and is a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church of Starkville. Her parents are Chris and Denise Carter.
Gamble, who is a nutrition major at ICC, is a member of the Student Government Association, Phi Theta Kappa and student athletic training. She does virtual tutoring and independent work with the Salvation Army. Her parents are Teresa Beene and Kenny Gamble.
Rinehart is majoring in business administration – pre-law at ICC where she is president of Phi Theta Kappa and serves as a member of the new residence hall committee and Supplemental Instruction Leader. Her honors are President’s List, Honors College, All-Mississippi Academic Team, Dean’s Scholarship recipient and Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise. She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Tupelo. She is the daughter of Jennifer and Christopher Rinehart.
Huckaby, who is majoring in Associate Degree Nursing, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, MOSA and Nurses Christian Fellowship. Her honors include recipient of the Board of Nursing Scholarship. She is a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church, Excelsior Classical, Christian Home Educators of Northeast Mississippi and provides healthcare settings-related service. She is married to Tim Huckaby and the daughter of Dr. Larry and Brenda Bryant.
West is an Occupational Therapy Technology major at ICC where she is a president of the Student Government Association and Phi Theta Kappa, vice president of the Indian Delegation and member of the Honors College. Her honors include President’s List and Dean’s Scholarship. Her community/church activities are Tim Tebow Foundation “Night to Shine,” Redesigns seamstress, special needs instructor for the skill of sewing and 4-H Ropes and Reins Club. She is the daughter of Chad and Julie West.