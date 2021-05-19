IAHS - 2-4A

Defensive MVP: junior Stone Collier

First team: junior Stone Collier, junior William Blake, sophomore Isaac Smith, sophomore Brantley Wiygul, eighth-grader Bryson Walters, eighth-grader Cooper Waddle

Second team: sophomore Ty Davis, senior Cameron Deaton, senior Sam Mabus

Mantachie High School -1-2A

First team catcher: senior Patrick Mangels 

First team pitcher: sophomore Luke Ellis

Second team pitcher: junior Hunter West

Tremont Attendance Center - 2-1A

First team: senior Brayden Burroughs

Second team: senior Devin Pounders and junior Gentry Lynch

abby.loden@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus