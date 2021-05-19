IAHS - 2-4A
Defensive MVP: junior Stone Collier
First team: junior Stone Collier, junior William Blake, sophomore Isaac Smith, sophomore Brantley Wiygul, eighth-grader Bryson Walters, eighth-grader Cooper Waddle
Second team: sophomore Ty Davis, senior Cameron Deaton, senior Sam Mabus
Mantachie High School -1-2A
First team catcher: senior Patrick Mangels
First team pitcher: sophomore Luke Ellis
Second team pitcher: junior Hunter West
Tremont Attendance Center - 2-1A
First team: senior Brayden Burroughs
Second team: senior Devin Pounders and junior Gentry Lynch