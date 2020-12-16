The Mantachie High School football team advanced to the second round of the state playoffs and finished third in division 1-2A at 2-2 in division and finished 4-6 overall under new head coach Ken Adams. The program’s success earned 18 Mustangs a place on the All-Division teams when announced last week with Luke Ellis appearing twice. 14 of the players listed will be back for the Mustangs next season.
Super 24: Zach Franks, Reed Hester, Patrick Mangels and Ross Simpson
Super 24: Seth Guin, Austin Nichols, Luke Ellis and Hunter Hester.
Second team offense: Jaycob Hawkes, Isaiah Kelley and Will Wood.
Second team defense: Cooper Guin, Braedon Sauls and Ethan Brown.
Honorable Mention offense: Luke Ellis and Nate Kelley.
Honorable mention defense: Dillan Holley, Mason Prestage and Gabriel Inghram