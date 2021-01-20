The Itawamba Agricultural High School soccer teams took to the pitch Friday night in frigid weather with both needing wins to earn the 2-4A division crown. The boys needed to win by two goals to secure the boys’ division outright, and the girls needed a win, then a bit of help on Saturday to clinch the girls division. Both teams accomplished their goal. The boys knew they were the champions on Friday night. The girls got the help they needed Saturday and learned by the afternoon they had also won the top spot in 2-4A after Mooreville, needing to win by three to claim the top spot, beat Pontotoc 2-0.The Indians both won the division and made the playoffs for the first time since the program’s inception in 2012. The Lady Indians picked up their first division title this year and will be heading to the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.
“I couldn’t be more proud of both teams and the way they have competed throughout this season,” Randy Earnest, the coach of both teams said. “One of the things that we always talk about is doing the small things right and letting the results take care of themselves. The kids have done just that and reached the goal they set out to achieve.”
1/15 IAHS vs. Pontotoc{
(G) IAHS 4, Pontotoc 0
Senior Emma Logan scored twice in the Lady Indians win over their division rival. Fellow senior Haley Ricks and seventh grader Olivia Smith scored one each.
Logan, junior Elizabeth Gann and sophomore Julianna Motes each made an assist.
(B) IAHS 2, Pontotoc 0
The Indians lone division loss was to Pontotoc a month ago, and IAHS was looking for a bit of revenge and made history in the process. Senior Maddox Hendricks and sophomore Evan Conner both scored in the first 40 minutes of play. The Indians, with some great play by junior goalkeeper William Blake, held on for the shutout. IAHS needed to win by at least two in order to win the division.
Senior Ryder Grubbs and sophomore Brantley Wiygul each had an assist.
1/12 IAHS at Shannon(B) IAHS 6, Shannon 0
Grubbs netted three goals in the Indians road win at Shannon last Tuesday. Freshman Cody Jones scored twice and senior Ahmed Alhaidani scored once.
Senior Luke Yarbrough and Conner made two assists each, sophomores Frank Rodriguez and Landon Brown each had one.
(G) IAHS 14, Shannon 0
Logan scored four times in the Lady Indians’ lopsided victory. Senior Emma Conner and freshman Ava Logan each scored three times. Ricks, Motes, senior Dixie Johnson and eighth grader Hadly Wiygul all got in on the scoring with a goal each.
Junior Jenna Claire Johnson made four assists, Logan and Motes two each and sophomore Jade Smith had one.
The Indians division play is wrapped up, and they’ll finish the regular season this week with non-division contests. They played Booneville at home last night and will be at Tupelo Friday.
As of Sunday, the Indians were 13-4 and finished division play at 9-1. The girls were 10-5 and finished 8-2 in 2-4A. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Jan. 26. Both teams will face the runner-up from division 3-4A.
One thing is certain as the regular season nears its end, both of the IAHS soccer teams have done the small things right and the programs are playing this season on a new level.