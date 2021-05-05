This first sets of data from the 2020 Census were released April 26. These first counts will be used for apportionment, a process that determines how many congressional seats each state will hold in the U.S. House of Representative for the next decade.
According to this recently released data, Mississippi was one of three states to lose population, despite the fact that the south was the fastest growing region nationwide.
Mississippi lost just slightly over 6,000 residents over the last decade resulting in a .2 percent drop in population, falling from number 31 in population to number 34. The southern region experienced a 10.2 percent population increase from 2010-2020.
In comparison to past enumerations, from 2000-2010 Mississippi grew by 4.3 percent according to the 2010 census data.
Other states experiencing a decline in population were West Virginia, which saw the largest decline at almost 60,000 residents. As well as the state of Illinois which not only lost just over 18,000 residents but also one of its 18 congressional seats.
Despite its population loss, Mississippi will retain all four of its seats in the U.S. House of Representative. The last time Mississippi lost a congressional seat was in the 2000 census due to its slow growth compared to other states.
Mississippi’s total resident population of 2,961,279 did gain some diversity over the decade. About 37.8 percent of the total population is made up of Black residents. Hispanic residents make up about 3.4 percent and Asian residents make up about 1.1 percent of the population. Approximately 1.3 percent of residents identified as two or more races. White people still make up the majority of the state’s residents at 56.4 percent.
There were a total of 1,488,000 addresses counted in the most recent census, compared to 1,343,000 in 2010.
The total U.S. population is now 331,449,281, a 7.4 percent growth from 308,745,538 in 2010. The most populous state, according to data results is California with a total population of 39,538,223. Wyoming was the least populous with 576,851 residents. Texas gained the most numerically, up 3,999,944 to 29,145,505. The fastest growing state since the 2010 Census was Utah with 3,271,616 total residents, an 18.4 percent jump.
The Census Bureau’s mission is to provide quality data about the U.S.’s citizens and its economy. That data is used to determine distribution of congressional seats and districting of legislature and schools, to determine the need for community services such as those for the elderly, job training, and road maintenance. Additionally, census data informs how state and local governments will allocate money for education, public health and transportation.
The U.S. Census Bureau experienced many setbacks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including restrictions on how they were able to collect data from citizens. The count was ultimately completed in October of 2020.
Itawamba County ended their Census 2020 with a self-response rate of 63.1 percent, slightly below the 2010 self-response rate of 63.4 percent.
More localized data results to aid cities and counties in redistricting will be released by August 16.