Eagles’ cross country team state runner-up, four earn All-State honors
The Tremont Attendance Center boys cross country team finished second in the MHSAA state cross country 1A meet for the second consecutive year. Brayden Burroughs finished second overall. Tremont had four runners make the All-State team: Burroughs, Konner Sartin and Haden Robinson made the boys All-State team, and Christy Caballero represented Tremont on the girls All-State team.
Mantachie High School cheer places fifth in the state
The Mantachie High School Cheer team placed fifth in the 1A-2A division at the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s Cheer Championship at Jackson’s Mississippi Coliseum in December.
Lesley nominated for Broyles Award
Fulton native Jordan Lesley was one of 56 nominees for the Broyles Award given to the top assistant coach in college football. Lesley is the current defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator at West Virginia University.
Kate Gann named All-American cheerleader
IAHS junior Kate Gann was recognized by the National Cheerleaders Association as an All American cheerleader in October.
Chandler named 2-4A Player of the Year
A stellar 2020 season by IAHS junior Tae Chandler led to him being named the division 2-4A Player of the Year.
Ally Ewing had best year of her pro career
Fulton native Ally Ewing picked up the first LPGA win of her career in late October at the Drive On Championship in Georgia. The win came a week after Mississippi State held The Ally, named in honor of the former All-American, for the first time. Ewing finished the year as one of the best golfers on Tour.
Smith, Chandler named to 4A All-State teams
IAHS sophomore Isaac Smith was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A football All-State first team and junior Tae Chandler made the second team. Smith had 851 total yards receiving and rushing with 12 total touchdowns. He had 91 tackles with six interceptions and six fumble recoveries on defense, and he blocked three kicks on special teams. Chandler recorded 102 tackles with eight interceptions and six fumble recoveries on defense. On offense, he had 1,132 total yards and 14 rushing and receiving touchdowns.
Green named Coach of the Year
Fulton’s Michael Green was named the Richey Sports 2020 13U Coach of the Year.
ICC awarded Halbrook Award for second straight year
Itawamba Community College was awarded the John C. and Earnestine McCall Halbrook Improvement Award from the Mississippi Association of Colleges. The award is given to the school with the most improvement in graduation/completion rates among their student athletes. ICC had a 100% graduation/completion rate last year.
Over two dozen Mustangs and Indians earn All-Division honors
Both of the county’s high school football programs had nice seasons in 2020 and that led to many All-Division nods. 18 Mustangs earned 19 total 1-2A All-Division honors – Luke Ellis earned two, each at a different position. IAHS had 14 named to the 2-4A All-Division team in addition to Tae Chandler being named Player of the Year.
Lady Mustangs win division, advance to North Half finals for first time
Mantachie’s volleyball team won division 1-2A and hosted the North Half Championship for the first time in the team’s three year history.
IAHS football advances to the North Half Championship
For only the second time in school history, IAHS advanced to the North Half Championship game, but the Indians lost to eventual state champion Louisville. IAHS went 8-4 in 2020 and finished second in 2-4A.
Beyers, Hoots represent IAHS at Bernard Blackwell game
IAHS senior offensive lineman Garrett Beyers and head coach Clint Hoots represented the Indians at the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game in December. Beyers played in his usual position while Hoots served as an assistant coach.
Davis, Lee enshrined in ICC’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Kenneth “Kebo” Davis and Tyson Lee were inducted into ICC’s Athletic Hall of Fame in October. Both were standout football players for the Indians.
Barber named 1-2A volleyball Defensive Player of the Year
Mantachie senior Lynsey Barber was named the 1-2A Defensive Player of the Year. She was joined by eight teammates on the 1-2A All-Division team.
Johnson wins gold at state swim meet
IAHS senior Eliza Johnson won gold in the Class 1 100-yard backstroke this past fall at the MHSAA state championship swim meet for the second straight season.
Coaching legend Buster Davis passes away
Buster Davis, who was an All-State basketball player at Belmont and won a Grand Slam at Kossuth as a coach passed away in January. He’s most well known in the county as the head basketball coach at IJC. He replaced his brother, Bud. The Indians won six North Half titles and reached the state championship game eight times. He and his brother had 21 winning seasons at IJC between them. The basketball facility is named the Davis Events Center in their honor.
Three Lady Mustangs earn volleyball All-State honor
Mantachie’s Lynsey Barber, Bailey Coker and Ramsey Montgomery were named members of the 2A volleyball All-State team in November.
Green signs with ICC
IAHS senior softball player Lexi Green signed with the Itawamba Community College softball team in November.
Two Lady Indians make 2-4A volleyball All-Division teams
IAHS was represented by Emma Logan and Maddi Fleming on the 2-4A All-Division second team in November.
Barber signs with Northeast
Mantachie star softball player Lynsey Barber signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Northeast Mississippi Community College next year.
Jackson wins Mississippi Men’s State Amateur
Golden native and current University of Memphis golfer Isaiah Jackson won the Mississippi Men’s State Amateur by four strokes in late June at Annandale Golf Club in Madison.
Six inducted as first class of Mantachie football’s Hall of Fame.
Two coaches and four of the program’s best athletes were inducted as the first class in the program’s Hall of Fame. Coach Mike McCarver, Coach Mike Hill, Archie Cates, Ben Guin, Adam Lindsey and Derek Jones were the six selected.
Two ICC Indians named division MVPs, 10 earn football All-Division honors
Buddy Baughman was named the MACCC’s 2020 North Division Offensive Lineman MVP and Tyrique Howard was named the North Division’s Co-Defensive Lineman MVP. The pair was joined by eight teammate’s on the North Division All-Division teams.
Porter named 2-4A Coach of the Year
In her first year as head coach at IAHS, Anna Porter was named the 2-4A girls basketball coach of the year. She led the Lady Indians to a playoff appearance after a three win season the year before.
Four Mustangs make middle school cross country All-State team
Kaysley Hill, Annie Amon, Jozi Sheffield and Nathan Williams posted times at the middle school state cross country meet in Clinton to earn All-State honors.
Gann, Partlow make All-State team
IAHS junior Kate Gann and Itawamba Attendance Center eighth grader Skylar Partlow made the 4A All-State team. Both had top-10 times to lead IAHS to a seventh place team finish.
Mantachie and IAHS softball play in spring break tournaments
The Mantachie Lady Mustangs played in a spring break event at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Disney World in Orlando Florida, and IAHS played in a tournament in Gulf Shores during the break. Just days after they concluded play at the events, the state’s spring sports were suspended.
Jimmy Guy McDonald represents ICC in MACJC Hall of Fame
Houlka coaching legend Jimmy Guy McDonald represented ICC in the most recent MACJC Hall of Fame class. McDonald played baseball for the Indians from 1966-67. McDonald won over 1,700 games as a boys and girls basketball coach and led his teams to state championships and grand slam titles. The Houlka baseball team also won a state title with him as skipper.
Five IAHS powerlifters advance to North Half
IAHS’s Samantha Abbott, Elizabeth Gann, Anthony Dilworth, Matthew Brown and Josh Taylor all advanced the the 4A North Half Championship after placing well at the division meet.
Local summer leagues canceled
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both the city of Fulton and town of Mantachie canceled their summer ball leagues.
Mustangs advance to second round of playoffs
Under first year head coach Ken Adams the Mantachie High School football team advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs for the first time in seven years. The Mustangs also won their first home and first division games since 2016.
Hoots picks up 50th win as head coach
IAHS head coach Clint Hoots picked up his 50th win when the Indians beat Caledonia 42-28 on Oct. 30.
IAC eighth-grade football goes undefeated
The Itawamba Attendance Center eighth grade football team went undefeated, finishing the year at 7-0.
Melba Dozier passes away
Local sportsfan Melba Dozier passed away in April. She was a fixture at Fulton City Park for generations of local athletes. She either volunteered or worked at the park from 1962 until her retirement in February. She was also recognized at the end of the 2019-20 basketball season for 24 years as the official scorekeeper for IAHS basketball.
Tremont Anglers qualify for Nationals
The Tremont fishing duo of Luke Robinson and Konner Rogers and boat captain Mike Pitts finished second in points on the Upper Tombigbee Student Angler Trail to qualify for the 11th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship in La Crosse, Wisconsin this past June.
IAHS volleyball has program’s first winning season
The IAHS volleyball team finished the year at 10-9 to mark their first winning season in the program’s short history.
Lady Mustang basketball reaches playoffs
The Mantachie girls basketball team advanced to the the MHSAA state playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.
Chandler named Player of the Year at Fall Sports Awards banquet
IAHS senior running back Ike Chandler was named the 4A football player of the year and overall football player of the year for the 2019 season at the Daily Journal’s Fall Sports Awards banquet last winter.
MACJC, MHSAA, NJCAA suspend, then cancel spring sports
The sports world came to a halt in the spring due to the ongoing pandemic. The MHSAA, MACJC and NJCAA all initially suspended the spring sports seasons but all were eventually canceled.
Taylor signs with Blue Mountain
Josh Taylor became the first powerlifter in IAHS history to sign a National Letter of Intent to compete in the sport at the next level. Taylor signed with Blue Mountain College in June.
Webster advances to Tour Championship
Fulton native Joseph Webster competed on the Fishing League WorldWide’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit in 2020. He advanced to the league’s championship tournament on Lake Michigan in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin in August.
Montgomery named top-100 recruit
Mantachie freshman Ramsey Montgoery, a member of the Lady Mustangs softball team, was named a class of 2024 top-100 recruit by Extra Inning Softball.
NJCAA moves fall contact sports to spring
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NJCAA voted to move all fall contact sports to the spring semester. However, the MACC voted to play a six-game football season in the fall.
Montgomery passes 2,000 points scored
Mantachie’s McKinley Montgomery passed the seldom reached 2,000 point mark in January. She is the school’s all-time leading scorer.
IAHS boys swim team named team of the year
At the Daily Journal’s Fall Sports Awards banquet, the IAHS boys swim team was named the boys team of the year.
Nine high school teams get new head coaches
Nine of the county’s high school teams named new head coaches prior to the 2020-21 school year. Brady Ramey is coaching the girls’ team in addition to the boys’ basketball team at Tremont. Ken Adams was named the new football head coach and Carleigh King the new girls basketball coach at Mantachie. Tona Hall will coach softball and Jonathan Bates is the bowling coach. Andea Barber and Micha Page will lead the archery teams at Mantachie and IAHS, respectively, and Sandy Webb is the IAHS cross country coach.
Mantachie bowling teams win county tournament
Both the Mantachie boys and girls bowling teams won the county tournament.
Long’s number retired
In February, the number of longtime IAHS head coach Brian Long was retired. Long spent almost 30 years as the Indians head coach and had a 542-322 record.
ICC host high school state quarterfinals
The MHSAA state basketball quarterfinals for 1A, 3A and 5A schools in the north were played at Davis Events Center last spring.
Four Mustangs, two Eagle cagers make All-Division teams
Mantachie’s Alex Duthu and Dylan Bennett represented the boys on the 1-2A team, and McKinley Montgomery and Madison Jones from the girls’ team made it. Tremont’s Jesse Sartin and Chase Parker both made the 2-1A team.
Wallace goes pro as MMA fighter
Fulton native Trevor Wallace made his Mixed Martial Arts professional debut and remains unbeaten. Wallace is the No. 1 ranked pro heavyweight fighter in the state.
IAHS archery wins county tournament
In what is always a loaded field, the IAHS archery team won the county tournament. The North Half and State Championships were canceled last spring.
Inghram signs with Owls
Former Mantachie High School softball standout Layken Inghram signed to play softball at Mississippi University for Women.
Ramey had strong season on Korn Ferry Tour
Fulton’s Chad Ramey earned almost $250,000 during a successful 2020 season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ramey posted six top-10 finishes including a second place tie at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
Gentry makes All-State team
Mantachie bowler Mac Gentry was named to the Class I All-State team after bowling a 608 at the state tournament in Jackson.
ICC baseball, softball sees successful seasons canceled
In the spring, the NJCAA canceled all remaining JUCO sports for the 2019-20 school year. The ICC baseball team finished ranked No. 10 in the final national poll and softball was ranked No. 12 in their poll.
Barber named MAC All-Star
Mantachie’s Lynsey Barber was selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All Star game last spring.
Gandy named to All Region-23 team
ICC sophomore Tabreea Gandy was named to the NJCAA All Region-23 team after helping lead her team to an 18-7 record and an appearance in the Region-23 tournament.
Wilder signs with Northeast
IAHS senior Davon Wilder signed in November to continue his playing career with the Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball program.