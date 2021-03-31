Approximately 40 contestants will compete for the title of Itawamba Community College’s Most Beautiful 2021, Apr. 22, at 7 p.m. at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
They include McKinley Dean, Miranda Paige Flippo, Lauren Wickline, all of Aberdeen; Carli Cole, Kailey Cox, Sydney Elkin, Hailey Anna Page, all of Amory; Reagan Kuykendall of Belmont; Elisabeth “Reese” Frady of Columbus; Samantha Sharp of Corinth; Makenzie Hamilton of Ecru; Lillie Grace Burton of Eupora; Brianna Faith Grice, Abigail McDaniel, both of French Camp; Ashton Bryan, Madison Collins, Grace Wiginton, all of Fulton; Kella Brooke O’Brian of Golden; Sydney Duggar of Guntown; Haley Makamson of Houston; McKenzie Stamper of Mantachie; Isabella Lynn Graves, Cassie Harville, Sydney Scribner, all of Mooreville; Gracie Minich of Nettleton; Alexis Faith Kent of New Albany; Morgan Lee, Lydia Walker, both of Olive Branch; Kinley Lindsay of Oxford; Brianna Ball, Mabry Chamblee, Abbey Montgomery, Anna Claire Warren, all of Pontotoc; Kenndie Kiarra Gamble, Leah Irwin, both of Saltillo; A’jalauh Caldwell of Sherman; Lauren Mitchell of Smithville; Olivia Boykin of Steens; and Makenzie Tate of Tupelo.
Tickets, which are $10, will go on sale to the public, Apr. 1, at www.iccms.edu/tickets.
The event is sponsored by the ICC Travel Tribe.
For more information, email Jessi Stevenson at jpstevenson@iccms.edu or Dr. Edana Nail at elnail@iccms.edu.