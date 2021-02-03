Brady Ramey hit a big career milestone Friday night when the Tremont Attendance Center boys beat Tupelo Christian Preparatory School 49-42. It was Ramey’s 500th win as a high school head coach. His entire coaching career has been spent in Itawamba County.
Ramey’s first high school head coaching job was at Itawamba Agricultural High School. He took over the boys team in 1999 after several very successful seasons at Fulton Junior High. He told The Times in 2017 that the first year at the high school was different than his junior high days.
”That first year at IAHS was an eye-opening experience,” recalled Ramey. “We won one game all season, and I learned really quickly how much time needed to be invested into it. We put in a lot of time, but it still wasn’t nearly enough.”
Ramey’s first win came against his alma mater and current team, Tremont. The Indians won 73-45.
Ramey was named the girls head coach at IAHS in 2001, and his teams experienced much growth and success in his decade at the school.
Several of his girls teams played at the Big House in Jackson during the state playoffs, and his guys won a division championship.
Then, in 2009, he decided to return home to Tremont. He took over a struggling program, much like at IAHS, and went about rebuilding it.
For a few years, Ramey was out of basketball all together while serving as principal of the school. In 2016, he returned as head coach of the boys. The team looks to be headed to their fourth straight playoff appearance.
This season, Ramey also took over the girls program and has begun the rebuilding process with them.
“I have been blessed in the 25 years that I have been in education to coach some amazing players who bought into our system of working hard and doing the little things right,” Ramey stated. “500 wins is a lot more of a testament to them than me...it just means I have been doing it a long time.”
Ramey stressed that the number of wins he’s achieved as a coach is a testament to his players’ drive and work ethic.
“I want to personally thank each player that I have coached for their commitment and dedication in striving for success which is the reason I was able to achieve this milestone in my coaching career...without them it would not be possible,” Ramey said. “ Each of them hold a special place in my heart.”
The 500th win wasn’t an easy one for the Eagles, but Tremont picked up the 49-42 win.
Senior Brayden Burroughs scored six of the Eagles 10 points in the first quarter while Tremont held TCPS to a single 3-pointer in the period to lead 10-3.
Junior Tyler Whitaker had to go to the bench early in the second after he picked up his second foul, and TCPS scored 21 points in the second to take a 24-19 halftime lead.
The home team began to right the ship in the third. A minute and a half into the quarter, senior Konner Sartin tied it up on a layup and plus one after a block by Whitaker. The game would continue to be a give and take battle with TCPS holding a 36-34 lead with eight minutes to play.
Tremont built a small lead in the fourth quarter and was able to hold on for the 49-42 win.
The win secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 2-1A tournament next week.
Seniors Chase Parker, Sartin and Whitaker led the team with 13 points each. All of Whitaker’s came in the second half, and Parker had the team’s only 3-pointer of the night in the second quarter.
(G) TCPS 42, Tremont 23
TCPS jumped out to a 12-6 lead after one.
In the second, Tremont cut the visitor’s lead to two at 12-10, but TCPS led 21-12 at the break.
The Lady Eagles were unable to mount a second half comeback and fell 42-23.
Senior Lilly Barnett and junior Mallory Holley had six points each.
1/26 Tremont vs. Smithville
(G) Smithville 47,
Tremont 31
The Lady Eagles only trailed by three, down 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but an 18 point second propelled the Lady Seminoles to a 30-14 halftime lead that Tremont couldn’t overcome.
The final score stood 47-34, Smithville.
Senior Madison Weaver had 14 points to lead the Lady Eagles.
(B)Tremont 50,
Smithville 44
After a slow offensive start last Tuesday at home against Smithville, Whitaker led balanced second, third and fourth quarters to lead the Eagles to a crucial 2-1A win.
Whitaker had 23 points and Parker added 10.
1/30 Tremont at Houlka
The teams played at Houlka Saturday afternoon with the junior varsity boys getting the 30-25 win. Juniors Hayden Robinson led with 11 points and Gentry Lynch scored five.
The girls edged the Lady Wildcats 49-45. Weaver and Holley had 15 points each and freshman Saige Black scored eight.
Sartin and Whitaker both scored 16 points in the Eagles 51-42 win. Senior Devin Pounders added nine.
The 2-1A tournament seeds have been determined. It will be played the week of Feb. 8-13 at Baldwyn High School. Tremont’s boys earned the No. 2 seed and a first round bye. Coaches were finalizing the final tournament schedule as the story went to print.