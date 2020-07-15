Sixty-seven Itawamba Community College student-athletes and eight teams have earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) honors for their academic achievements.
ICC’s eight programs that received NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Honorable Mention are baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis.
To earn individual NJCAA All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have a GPA of 3.60 or higher and have completed 24 or more credit hours. There are three levels of academic honors: NJCAA All-Academic First Team, 4.0 GPA; Second Team, 3.80-3.99 GPA; and Third Team, 3.60-379 GPA.
The First Team All-Academic honorees by sport include:
- Baseball: Riley Davis (Collierville, Tenn.)
- Women’s Basketball: Elizabeth Ingram (Corinth)
- Football: Clark Mills (Ecru), Kenner Mills (Kossuth)
- Men’s Soccer: Noah Locastro (Fulton), David Marquez (Madrid, Spain), Garrett Mills (Corinth), Carson O’Daniel and Clayton O’Daniel (Tupelo)
- Women’s Soccer: Grace Joyce and Halle Moore (Oxford), Lexi Loden (Saltillo), Millie Mask (Nettleton), Sarah Whitt (Pontotoc), Cora Yielding (Fulton)
- Softball: Jessica Davis (Cumberland), Montana Downs (Olive Branch), Kaylee Nelson (Moulton, Ala.), McKenzie Patterson (Corinth) Ali Settlemires (Biggersville)
- Women’s Tennis: Maggie Creekmore (New Albany), Riley Crouch and Farrah Fowlkes (Amory)
The Second Team All-Academic honorees by sport include:
- Baseball: Bailey Allbritton (Duck Hill), Will Armistead (Mooreville), Pate Phillips (Saltillo), Camron Wright (Hatley)
- Women’s Basketball: Xhiir Burgess (Oxford), Sara Friloux (Tupelo)
- Football: Brett Benjamin (Kossuth)
- Men’s Soccer: Peyton Avery and Cameron Koehn (Amory)
- Women’s Soccer: Brittany Mathis (Pontotoc), Josie Kate Reeves (Tupelo), Rainey Wells (Starkville)
- Softball: Kameron Miller (Nettleton), Ivy Watts (Tupelo)
- Women’s Tennis: Julianna Alves (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
The Third Team All-Academic honorees by teams include:
- Baseball: Bryce Capobianco and Hank White (Saltillo), Ben Fryar (Ripley), Jacob Jaudon (Hamilton), David Rowland (Florence, Ala.)
- Men’s Basketball: Ma’Darius Hobson (Houlka)
- Women’s Basketball: Scarlett Guess (Blue Mountain)
- Football: Corley Hooper (Ecru), Cameron Orr (Fulton), Peyton Rae (Madison), Jamal Shumpert (Fulton), Hiram Wadlington (Oxford)
- Men’s Soccer: Carter Chandler (Tupelo), Corbin Martin (Amory), Diego Trujillo (Olive Branch), Cameron West (Glasgow, Scotland)
- Women’s Soccer: Lucy Dexter (Tupelo), Sara Eckhoff (Lewisburg), Taylor Hughes (Pontotoc), Ally Shinall (Oxford)
- Softball: Mary Kate Butler (Pontotoc), Ellie Meine and Mattie Meine (Olive Branch), Brianna Posey (Florence, Ala.), Hannah Sparks (Mantachie), Brylee Yarbrough (Decatur, Ala.)
- Men’s Tennis: Hayden Embry (Philadelphia), Sergio Garcia (Cota, Columbia)
- Women’s Tennis: Sydney Ferguson (Mantee)