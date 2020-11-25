“My lifelong dream has been to become a college athlete, and now it’s a reality,” said Barber. “All of the hard work I’ve put into this and the hours of practices and games have finally paid off, and it’s an unbelievable feeling.”
Five years ago eighth-grader Lynsey Barber walked off the field after pitching her heart out in the 2A State Championship series against defending champion, Taylorsville. Despite her team falling just inches short of the top prize Barber’s effort had captured the attention of watchful and influential eyes.
“She was a bulldog out there on the mound,” said Northeast Community College assistant head coach Kevin Connell. “We knew then we wanted her, and we’ve see that same passion every time she steps on the field and we love it.”
According to Barber the feelings were mutual, and she said she knew from the beginning Booneville was her future home.
“Northeast has a family type of atmosphere, awesome facilities, and a great staff,” Barber said. “And they always compete at such a high level and I knew even when I was really young, that I wanted to be a Tiger.”
Connell was instrumental in recruiting Barber, who verbally committed following that breakthrough eighth grade season, but he was not the only Northeast coach to notice the prodigy. Long time head coach Jody Long considers her a cornerstone type of player is elated to finally close the deal with the signing of a National Letter of Intent.
“Lynsey committed to our program early on and never wavered from her word,” said Long. “She is a multi-tool athlete on both sides of the ball and we expect her to have an immediate impact on our program.”
Barber has been a true “Swiss Army Knife” for the Lady Mustangs since bursting on the scene as a seventh grader. Through her first five seasons, in all reality four, with last year being cut short due to COVID-19, she has been named All-Division five times, Defensive Player of the Year four times, Division MVP three times, All-State Player, Pitcher of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year once each.
She helped lead the Lady Mustangs to back-to-back North Half Championship appearances in 2016 and 2017, winning the latter for the program’s first trip to the State Championship series in Jackson.
Statistically she ranks among the program’s all-time greats, with a career batting average of .463 and an on-base-percentage of an eye-popping .656 (to put this in perspective, the Major League career records for these categories are .366 and .482 respectively). Additionally, she has the most wins in program history, according to available records, with an overall record of 72-15. A particularly remarkable feat, considering she has not pitched since her freshman year, giving her an average of 24 wins per season.
Current head coach Kristi Montgomery, who’s been at the helm Barber’s whole tenure, did not mince words when describing the signee’s impact on the program.
“Lynsey has been an extremely large part of our success these last five years,” said Montgomery. “She has filled many different roles and does everything asked of her to the absolute best of her ability. She gives it everything she has every second and is a true competitor. I am very excited to see her continue her career at the next level.”
There is one more ride left to take for Barber, but regardless of how it all ends the buck will not stop here. All of her hard work across this six year journey guaranteed her two more years of softball, and perhaps more importantly, a college education in the process. Regardless of what happens this season, she will graduate the newest legend of Lady Mustang lore.