“The Portrait of a Murder” by Anne Meredith gives us what could be the iconic opening line of a Christmas mystery,
“Adrian Gray was born in May 1862 and met his death through violence, at the hands of one of his children, at Christmas, 1931. The crime was instatanous and unpremeditated, and the murderer was left staring from the weapon on the table to the dead man in the shadow of the tapestry curtains, not apprehensive, not yet afraid, but incredulous and dumb.”
By the time of Adrian Gray’s murder, the Christmas caper was an established sub-genre. Doyle was one of the early writers to mark the season with a crime story, and by the inter-war years in the 1920s and 30s, what’s referred to by many as the Golden Age of Detective Fiction, trying to solve a holiday whodunit became a favored activity of the season for readers.
The setting of many of these stories was much the same: an English country home that happened to be snowed in during Christmas and Boxing Day, keeping the police and press at a distance as well as ensuring only the houseguests and servants were the only possible suspects. The houseguests were sometimes family, sometimes strangers to each other but almost all had a motive for killing the victim. A characteristic of Golden Age mysteries is the idea of fair play. That is, the authors believed that it was only fair to readers to ensure that clues were included within the story that made it possible to solve by the time one reached the final page. Thus, we readers are given everything needed to solve the crime by the time the detectives reveal the murderer.
Readers lost interest in the Christmas mystery in the decades following World War II. Until a Golden Age Queen of Crime, Ngaio Marsh, published a country house mystery in the early 1970s in the same form as the classics. She published her first book in the mid-1930s, and her writing style stayed much the same throughout her prolific career. “Tied Up in Tinsel” is no different, the main difference is that it’s set in the late 1960s or early 70s, the home’s owner employs all what he calls one-timers. That is, individuals who have committed one murder but the owner is convinced there is no chance of it happening again. The motive for the crime is also one that likely wouldn’t have been published in earlier decades.
“Tied Up in Tinsel” was certainly not the only Christmas mystery written since the end of the war but new enthusiasm for the Christmas mystery began to grow with the emergence of the British Library Crime Classics series. The series re-releases forgotten crime classics and in 2014 the series released J. Jason Farjeon’s “Mystery in White”. It became a bestseller and led to other publishers going through their stacks to find novels to get back on the bookstore shelves.
The Christmas mystery offers readers an escape on the long nights leading up to Christmas and Boxing Day. For a few hours, we can join Poirot, Alleyn and an infinite number of literary sleuths as partners in discovering a murderer.
It’s a sharp contrast, that of Christmas and crime. However, when it comes in the form of a short story or novel, it’s a pairing that has captivated people for more than a century. From Conan Doyle’s "The Adventures of the Blue Carbuncle" to more modern takes like Ken Follett’s "Whiteout," the holiday season presents the perfect setting for merry-making, trouble-making and, oftentimes, murder.