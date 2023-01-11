Local first responders and law enforcement recently received a heartwarming gift that will benefit many they encounter in the months ahead.
Volunteers with the Heart Warmers Project recently gathered over 500 donated blankets that were distributed among Itawamba County volunteer fire departments and officers.
In October of each year, founders Monty and Vicki Trexler and Stephanie Boutwell, reach out to surrounding communities and businesses to collect small inexpensive blankets. Once collected, the gifted blankets are then repackaged with a scripture tucked inside and distributed among first responders to be given to vulnerable individuals they encounter.
“It’s been a record year. We’ve collected over 500 blankets,” Vicki Trexler said. “We started out with distributing within Itawamba County, but we are blessed to have enough that we can reach out to several neighboring fire departments in other counties as well.”
The packages are distributed at the Heart Warmers Annual First Responders New Year’s Eve Soup and Chili Supper held at the Trexler’s shop behind their home in Mantachie. The meal that started over a decade ago by the couple quickly grew into annual event with local businesses and individuals donating blankets, food, and other items for the meal honoring the public servants.
“We’ve been hosting the annual supper for 14 years now. It’s for all first responders and their families,” Trexler said. “This year we had around 100 people in attendance.”
The idea to add the gifted blankets to the event came to fruition seven years ago when Monty Trexler asked his wife the typical holiday question, “What do you want for Christmas?”
“I told him I didn’t want or need anything,” Vicki Trexler said. “That’s when the discussion began with our nephew, Jonathon about some sort of charitable way to help others instead of getting each other gifts.”
Trexler said that the group tossed around ideas such as a toy drive, but in the end landed on the idea of blankets for first responders.
“I don’t know that words can express how much we appreciate this blanket program,” Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said. “It makes a world of difference when you’re faced with a child or person in the midst of an emergency and you can offer them a bit of comfort.”
Distribution of the blankets by the first responders is entirely at the discretion of those responding to a scene, whether it’s an accident, a house fire, or even on occasion, a homeless person.
“We tell everyone they are distributed to, to use them wherever they see a need,” Monty Trexler said.
Mantachie Fire Department volunteer Chelle Franks said the blankets come in handy for many incidents including an accident on Christmas morning that involved six patients. Ironically, one of the patients was a family friend of the Trexler’s who was headed to have lunch with the family.
“We got the call, and we were able to see the blankets in action when we arrived at the accident,” Trexler said. “It was a blessing.”
“We were down to our last few blankets that day. We are tickled pink to have them to use,” Franks said.
Mississippi Highway Patrolman Anthony Franks agreed.
“When we give them a blanket, it comforts them and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.
Trexler said next year’s donations will ramp up again in October. Local drop off locations are Addie’s Brew/Sonshine Pharmacy, Sam’s Town Market, Mantachie Town Hall, Tremont Town Hall, and the Itawamba County Chancery Clerk’s Office. For those who prefer to donate rather than purchase a blanket, Trexler said their donation can be sent to P.O. Box 328, Mantachie, MS, 38855 and the blankets will be purchased for them.
“We just want the first responders and officers to know that there are people who appreciate what they do,” Monty Trexler said.
