A note from the author
I ran across a mention of Dew Drop Brumley Rowlett being named an All-American in a 1930s story in the Fulton New Beacon by chance while looking up information for something else.
I began to think about the county’s athletes who has earned the honor. So far, I have Brumley, ICC head baseball coach Rick Collier who earned the honor at Delta State and Ally McDonald who was named an All-American multiple years while playing for Mississippi State’s women’s golf team.
If I’ve missed anyone, please let me know. You can email me at abby.loden@journalinc.com or call the office.