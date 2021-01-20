Last week saw the Mantachie basketball clubs hit the road for a pair of divisional contests against New Site and Walnut on Tuesday and Friday respectively. The Lady Mustangs had a tough time of things, and while the boys split their games, their play was some of their finest this season.
Following a 77-26 loss to the perennial powerhouse New Site Lady Royals, the Lady Mustangs looked much better to start their night against Walnut, leading 18-12 at halftime, after allowing just a single point in the second quarter.
Momentum took a nosedive in the third quarter however as the Lady Wildcats applied a ferocious press, scoring more points in the period than Mantachie would be able to muster across the entire half, dropping the Lady ‘Stangs 53-39, despite 13 points from sophomore Darby Pitts and 10 from senior Madison Jones.
On the gentlemanly side of things there was also a loft deficit in New Site, 40-22 at halftime to be exact, but the second half was inspiring at worst, dumbfounding at best.
Coming out of the break, head coach Scott Collier switched the Mustangs into a full court press that evidently rattled the Royals, with Mantachie forcing six turnovers in under two minutes during a 12-5 scoring run to cut the New Site lead to eleven.
The teams traded blows the rest of the night with the Royals eventually prevailing 73-55, but the Mustangs outscored and outplayed New Site in the second half, a feat that would have been unconscionable two hours prior.
Three ‘Stangs eclipsed double-figures: seniors Alex Duthu (16) and Dylan Bennett (10) and sophomore Jaycob Hawkes (14).
Mantachie rode that positive momentum into Friday, defeating Walnut comfortably, 58-44; a margin hardly illustrating the actual disparity. Duthu again led the scoring with 24 points, followed by the Bennett brothers, Dylan and Cade, who had 17 and 10 correspondingly.
Both teams will continue their division slate with a pair of games this week versus Potts Camp at home on Tuesday and on the road Friday at Strayhorn.