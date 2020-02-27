Fulton, Miss. – Three Itawamba Community College basketball players have been named to the all-conference teams by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) this week.
From the women’s team, Tabreea Gandy (Starkville) earned All-MACJC North Division First Team honors, and Kealy Wilson (Olive Branch) was named All-MACJC North Division Second Team.
For the men, Ma’Darius Hobson (Houlka) was named All-MACJC North Division Second Team.
Gandy led the Lady Indians in scoring this season with 11.7 points per game. The sophomore point guard averaged 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists while starting 21 games. Gandy picked up four double-doubles this season and had20 plus points in three games. She was named conference and National Junior College Athletic Association Player of the Week in December.
Wilson averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during her sophomore season as well as had one double-double. She started 25 of the Lady Indians’ 26 games.
Hobson led the Indians (9-14) in scoring during his sophomore campaign, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 52.1 % from the field, 48.6 % from behind the arc and 70.2 % from the charity stripe.
The 6’3” guard/forward also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game, and was two-time MACJC Player of the Week. Hobson had a triple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Indians’ 75-63 win over Volunteer State in January and had seven double-doubles this season.
The Lady Indians (18-6) will be the No. 3 seed and face Mississippi Gulf Coast in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament next week in Clinton, while the Indians’ season ended in the conference tournament. Game time for the women’s game is to be announced.
