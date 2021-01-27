Access Family Health has announced the opening of a new in-house pharmacy at their Tremont Clinic.
As a Community Health Center (CHC), Access Family Health offers a wide variety of services, including family medicine, women’s and veterans’ healthcare, dental, behavioral health, school-based clinics and pharmacy access.
All insurances are accepted at Access Family Health clinics, with a sliding fee discount program to supplement costs for those who do not otherwise have access to health insurance. The discount received is calculated based on total household income and number of household members.
The in-house pharmacy can only be utilized by Access Family Health patients.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Access is temporarily offering a prescription mailing service to patients. The forms to register for the service can be found at the Access Family Health website.
According to a representative from the Access Family Health Clinic in Tremont, the pharmacy was initially scheduled to open in January, but has been pushed back. It is expected to be open by mid-February.