The Mantachie Lady Mustangs made quick work of visiting Falkner last Tuesday evening at The Corral to extend their perfect record.
After gaining the first point, the Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Ramsey Montgomery serving. Mantachie would lead 12-1 to force a Falkner time out. Set one ended 25-10 in favor of Mantachie.
Set two remained close until the 7-7 mark with seven ties but the Lady Mustangs went on a run and blew out
Set three was never close after a 1-1 tie and the Lady Mustangs, playing with many junior varsity members in the set, cruised to a 25-11 win.
Ramsey Montgomery led the Lady Mustangs with 16 aces and 19 assists. Ella Pitts had a team leading nine blocks and Aexis Leach recorded 7 kills to lead the team.
Thursday evening, the Lady Mustangs hosted Baldwyn High School and pushed their win streak to five matches. Mantachie won in three sets taking set one 25-13, set two 25-11 and set three 25-16.