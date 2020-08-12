It’s no secret the Mantachie High School football team has struggled in recent years, but new head coach Ken Adams aims to change that. To do so, he believes he needs his players, and all stakeholders, to be proud of what they represent.
Adams has been working hard this offseason and during the pandemic to make visible changes to the team facility and stadium he hopes will influence his athletes to give everything they have at every practice and game.
Immediately after being named head coach, Adams assessed the Mantachie Mustang’s program so he could set some baseline goals and objectives for the team.
“We established our vision, and it is to be proud of who you are and be proud of where you came from,” Adams said.
He said setting goals and being able to show the direction the program is taking is important for players, parents and fans.
For example, painting the walls of the team facility may seem like a simple change, but it’s one Adams believes is shows that the program is moving in a positive direction.
At the stadium, landscaping in the concourse and on the scoreboard end of the field are the most noticeable improvements. Adams has also placed large banners with photos from throughout the team’s history along the fence as a way for both former and current players and fans to enjoy highlights of the program’s past.
Many of the upgrades were made possible through donations from the community and various fundraisers by the team.
“It’s our tradition. It’s our history, and we want to add to that,” Adams said. He said the goal is for the banner project to wrap the circumference of the stadium with the team’s history.
“I do know that there’s more history and there’s more that’s that’s not on that banner, but that’s something that we want to wrap the stadium with,” he said.
It’s part of the effort to create a facility players, fans and the community can be proud of.
“I don’t care who you are or what you’re coming on campus for, when you come on our campus, you’re going to pass our football stadium, and I want people when they caught when they pass our football season,” Adams said.
The end goal of all the work Adams, his assistant coaches and volunteers have done is to make Mantachie players, coaches and fans proud of what they represent and remind players they’re just one piece of a larger puzzle.
“When they put that jersey on, they’re not the first person to put on that jersey, and it’s not their jersey,” Adams said. “They’re part of a school and program where thousands of people have come through, and they wear that jersey now, they are part of that.”