Reeling from a home loss to Baldwyn the Friday night before, Tremont crossed the Monroe County line for a 2-1A game against Smithville.
(B) Smithville 61, Tremont 52
The game started slowly for both teams. Defense for both Tremont and Baldwyn made stops and forced turnovers. Shooters began heating up in the last two minutes of the quarter. Tremont took a 6-5 lead at the 1:45 mark on a 3-pointer by Devin Pounders. A minute later, Pounders was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He hit two of the three free throws, and the Eagles held a 10-8 lead moving to the second quarter.
In the second, one team would make a small run only to be shut down while their opponents made a run. Smithville led 23-22 by the half.
In the third, junior Konner Sartin was fouled on a 3-point shot to make sure his shot went anywhere but through the net. The result was the same: Sartin nailed all three free-throws, and the Eagles cut into the lead the Seminoles had built. Still, the home team led 39-32 with a quarter to play.
The fourth quarter was full of fireworks. Senior Jesse Sartin and younger brother Konner hit plenty of shots for Tremont. Altogether, the Eagles scored 20 points in eight minutes.
In many games, that kind of scoring run would give a team the win, but Smithville was just as hot as the Eagles. They scored 22 in the period, cinching their 61-52 win.
Konner Sartin had 18 points, including five threes; Jesse Sartin had 12 points; junior Chase Parker, 8 points; and junior Devin Pounders had 7 points.
(G) Smithville 37, Tremont 11
A lone free throw from junior Mallory Holley was the only point scored by the Lady Eagles in the opening quarter. Holley and Abbie Leathers each scored in the second, but the Lady Seminoles led 22-5 at the break.
Smithville lengthened their lead in the third quarter before the Lady Eagles held them to a single point in the final period.
Leathers had 6 points for the Lady Eagles.
The Tremont boys basketball team had lost two straight basketball games for the first time all season entering Friday night. Tremont played at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School in Belden for their final Division 2-1A game of the regular season. The visiting Eagles took care of the home team in convincing fashion while the blue and gold Lady Eagles fell in their game.
(B) Tremont 66, TCPS 41
The Eagles scored early and often in the first quarter to lead 18-7 after eight minutes of play.
Despite being outscored in the second, Tremont led 30-21 at the break.
Konner Sartin continued to shoot lights-out from beyond the arc and led the Eagles to a 66-41 win.
Konner Sartin had 24 points, including eight 3-pointers; Jesse Sartin had 13 points; and sophomore Tyler Whitaker, 10 points.
(G) TCPS 50, Tremont 17
The Lady Eagles were never able to score more than 6 points in a quarter and were outmatched in the first three quarters.