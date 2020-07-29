The Aftershock 10U played in the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Nationals last week in Gulf Shores and advanced all the way to the championship game before falling to a familiar opponent.
The team, which features multiple Itawamba County players, went 2-0-1 in pool play beating the Mobile Thrillers and Black Sockers and played the Indiana Shockwave to a stalemate.
In bracket play, the Aftershock beat the Outbreak and Indiana Assault to advance to the championship game where they faced the Alabama/Florida RipTide, a team they faced in last year’s tournament, in the championship game.
Pool Play
Game 1: Aftershock 6, Indiana Shockwaves 6
The Shockwave scored six runs in the first three innings to hold a six-run lead with the Aftershock facing their last turn at the plate.
A combination of three doubles, three singles and four walks brought six runs across the plate to even the game before a strikeout ended it.
Game 2: Aftershock 9, Mobile Thrillers 0
Aftershock pitcher Bailey Payne held the Thrillers to only two hits, and the offense was more than efficient, scoring nine runs on nine hits and four walks.
Game 3: Aftershock 6, Black Shockers 4
The Aftershock scored six runs on seven hits and one walk to finish up pool play with a win.
Bracket play
Game 1: Aftershock 10, Outbreak 3
Aftershock pitcher Alden Kline struck out four in three innings to pick up the win. The Aftershock offense picked up where they left off in pool play and scored 10 runs on nine hits and five walks.
Game 2: Aftershock 6, Indiana Assault 2
Four of the Aftershock’s seven hits went for extra bases in the win.
Game 3: Alabama/Florida Riptide 6, Aftershock 0
Playing in the Championship game for the second year in a row, the Aftershock was unable to put enough hits together to get a run across home plate.
Kline was named the All Tournament Most Outstanding Pitcher and, with her eight RBI, Abbie Robertson was named the All Tournament Offensive Most Valuable Player.
By the Numbers
The Aftershock put on an offensive display in Gulf Shores hitting for a .509 team average. They combined for 12 extra base hits with Alanna Lewis hitting a home run and Marli Kate Larabee and Abbie Robertson each hitting triples. Kline (3), Larabee (2), Addison Bates, Georgia Kate South, Lilly Watson and Robertson all hit doubles in the tournament.
The team hit 31 singles and scorned 37 runs off their 43 combined hits.
Robertson drove in eight runs; South 3; Bates 3; Larabee 3; Kline 3; Lewis 2; Watson 2; Carley Seay 2; Leah Stribling 2; Kelsey Coffey 1; Payne 1.
Coffey, Watson and Larabee stole two bases each and South and Kline each swiped a base.
Inside the circle Kline had 15 strikeouts, Payne 4; Watson 2 and Lewis 1.
The Aftershock finishes their season 31-15-4.