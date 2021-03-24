Name: Liz Beasley (R) Incumbent Candidate for: Alderwoman at Large
Education: Mantachie High School
Work history: Serving the City of Fulton as Alderwoman
Family: Married to J.W. Beasley with one daughter, four grandchildren, two great grands
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I thoroughly enjoy working with the wonderful people all over Fulton and would very much like to continue to do my very best to help them with their problems. I understand the frustrations of residents when they feel their voice is not heard and want to continue to be the person they can come to and know I am there to help represent them.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I successfully handled the payroll operations for a large corporation being able to work with the entire workforce with accuracy, friendliness and efficiency. During my tenure as Alderwoman, I completed all basic, advanced, and professional classes offered by the Mississippi Municipal league obtaining my certification as a Certified Municipal Official. I am a hard-working, understanding person and I have spent my life treating everyone equally and always going the extra-mile to help whenever and wherever possible.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? We have a fantastically beautiful city located on the banks of the Tenn-Tom Waterway as well as having direct access to an interstate. We are the logical choice for new businesses and industries who consider fine schools, an award-winning community college, exceptional work force, wonderful parks and an outstanding library as important pluses for its employees. Our low crime rate and emphasis on safety and morality make us the ideal community in which to live and raise a family.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? Our main sources of revenue are sales tax and property taxes. By attracting good wholesome new businesses we can improve shopping opportunities for our citizens, eliminating their need to go elsewhere to purchase necessities, as well as increasing our sales tax revenue.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Our infrastructure. Our sewer and water systems must operate at all times at 100% even when we have disastrous weather conditions. We must ensure that this is the case by upgrades and improvements to our present system. We have recently seen the major problems experienced by other municipalities and never want that to happen in Fulton. The comfort and attractiveness of our city can be greatly influenced by unsightly property conditions. We must continue to work with landowners/homeowners in the city to improve unattractive and unsafe areas.
Name: Brad Chatham (R) Candidate for: Alderman-at-large
Education: Graduate of IAHS
Work history: Contractor, Owner Chatham Builders
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Volunteer building needs in the community. Work includes press box and concession stands at City Park.
Family: Wife, Melissa Chatham; Son, Colin, (Jordan Lea) and grandchild Ezra; Daughter, Jade Ashmore (Colin) and grandchild Rory; Jordan Chatham and Brennan Chatham; son of the late James and Carolyn Chatham
Q: What motivates you to seek office? For Fulton to be a better place for my family to live and to keep family’s from moving away.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? Operating my own business, Chatham Builders, for 28 years. When you’re responsible for making payroll and employing people, it helps you understand how to best take care of your employees, how to handle problems, and to take care of others investments.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Fulton’s greatest assets are the citizens. The city needs to use the tax dollars coming in to improve it’s aging utilities and streets.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? I want to see a level playing field. I voted against corporate tax breaks. The only way Fulton will grow and improve is for everyone to pitch in and pay their fair share. If that were the case, we could have so much more for the citizens.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Aging infrastructures, water, sewer, etc. Streets that need attention and activities and recreation for kids.
Name: Matt Stanford (R) Candidate for: Alderman-at-large
Education: Graduated IAHS
Work history: IAHS Maintenance for last 7 years, MDOT Fulton for 5 years prior
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Volunteer firefighter for 25 years, six years with the City of Fulton
Family: Wife, Shanna Stanford; son of William and Ann Stanford and the late Judy Phifer
Q: What motivates you to seek office? While I feel that there is great room for improvement in our city government, I would represent each citizen with the upmost importance and make sure that all employees are treated fairly. I would work with our volunteers and civic organizations who strive to help our community.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I have an eye for seeing solutions when looking at problematic situations. I previously served as alderman in Tremont, Mississippi and hold a strong Christian belief.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? I think our city parks are very important. They give our children a place to play and grow into responsible adults. I would also like for the city to provide a community theater for our senior citizens to come together to socialize.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? I would strive to make sure our budget is spent wisely. I would make efforts to expand our gas lines to outlying communities, improve the appearance of our city park in order to host state tournaments and improve the looks of our town to tourists.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
1) Communication with residents, employees, and elected officials
2) A positive relationship with everyone in Fulton
3) Strive to make Fulton a better place for our children to grow and work in their future
Name: Earleen Young (D) Candidate for: Alderman-at-large
Education: I have an Associates in Computer Science and a Doctorate in Theology.
Work history: I have been in the Healthcare field since 1994, in areas of Phlebotomy, Nursing, Retirement Homes and various support services.
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: I am the CEO of Her Domestic Violence Awareness Network, as well as Stanley’s Foundation for abused children.
Family: I am the second oldest of fifteen children, a mother of four children, three daughters, one daughter deceased, and a son. I have fifteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter. My parents, Lee A. Surall and Claudia E.Surall are deceased.
Q: What motivates you to seek office? Now that I am retired, I feel I can still contribute to the betterment of my community by seeking to help improve the City of Fulton in maintaining cleanliness and reducing speeding in a mostly retired community, while keeping our citizens safe.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I consider the greatest qualifications and characteristics that qualify me in my pursuit of Alderman at Large are my people skills and compassion for others.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? I consider Fulton’s greatest assets to be the small town quaintness and friendliness of the people, as well as the willingness to help one another. I feel the improvement that could be utilized would be more resources for our elderly that have no transportation.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? If elected, I would seek to bring more family oriented restaurants, as well as more retail stores.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? I consider the three most pressing issues the city faces is, the speeding on our roads and streets, overgrown grass, bushes and dead trees leaning toward the roads, and the condition of areas of Ward 1.