Name: Khiry Pope (D) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 1
Education: Itawamba Agricultural High School
Work history: Itawamba Community College, Lumber yard worker as of which I have worked most of my life
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: I am always trying to help and offer my help to people, anyone who needs me. I enjoy helping people.
Family: Wife, Kristi Pope of 7 years; Son, Khyran Pope of Hamilton, AL; Stepchildren, Sabrina Ables and Buddy Ables of Fulton; Mother, Charlotte Parker of Fulton
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I have been wanting to run for alderman for several years now. I love the City of Fulton, the children, the elderly, and the rest of the community. I have always lived in this community and would like to clean this community up in Ward 1.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I will listen to the citizens. I am a people person and don’t mind helping others. I want to stand up for the people and the community and will work hard for the City of Fulton.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Itawamba Community College. Have more events and community involvement for all ages, bringing more people into town.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? Work with the board to support the businesses we already have and try to bring more businesses and events into the city. First and foremost looking out for the citizens and the community in my Ward.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
1) Litter along the roadway
2) Community development
3) Lack of communication
Name: Daisy Stone (D) Candidate: Alderwoman Ward 1
Education: I graduated from IAHS and attended ICC on an academic scholarship. I also attended Mississippi State and the University of Mississippi where I majored in accounting and economics. My mother died after my 3rd year, so I returned home to Fulton to live with my elderly father.
Work history: I worked at Southern Christian Services until September 30, 2020 as an Administrative Secretary. The job closed due to COVID-19. I am currently employed by North Mississippi Regional Center.
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: At present I am not involved in any civic activities. I am a member of Shiloh CME Church. We have many fundraisers which I am a part of. My job with Southern Christian services was terminated due to COVID, but I raised monies and toys for our kids there on a regular basis.
Family: Parents; Jimmie and Cornelius Stone. I come from a family of ten children, I am the youngest. I have three brothers living, Jimmie, Edward, and James and one sister, Maisy.
Q: What motivates you to seek office? When I look at my great city, I see all the possibilities for growth and prosperity.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I have always held a job where I directly dealt with the public. I have always gotten along with others, and while in school I excelled, always maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA. I have worked at city hall before and have a working knowledge of budgets, grants and other areas that an alderwoman needs to be familiar with.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Fulton’s greatest asset is our people. Fulton is a welcoming town. We are on the Waterway. There are many ways to promote our city and get business-minded people to take a second look at what we have to offer.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? We need to entice more businesses so that our children, both young and older, don’t have to graduate and move out of town our out of state to earn a living. We have one of the largest community colleges in the state. We need to provide places for these students to spend their monies here instead of Tupelo and surrounding areas.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? We need good paying jobs. We need to attract more businesses and we need to respect each other as we’ve always tried to do.
Name: Doug Strickland (R) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 1
Education: I am a graduate of IAHS and I am a graduate of NMLETC where I obtained my Full Time certification as a Police Officer.
Work history: The Cabinet Shop of Fulton, MS Currently employed full-time with the Belmont Police Department as a Patrol Officer and Investigator. I also work part-time with Fulton Police Dept. and Itawamba Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: My wife and I volunteered with Regional Rehab in Tupelo, MS in their funding raising events.
Family: I have been married to my wife, Elizabeth Strickland for twelve years. My wife and I have two daughters, Maci (11) and Ella Grace (10).
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I am running for Alderman of Ward 1 in a community that I am proud to be a part of. I have a readiness to serve my community and neighbors as they have served me. Becoming Alderman will allow me to become the voice for Ward 1 and will allow me to represent the community’s views and ideas. I am willing to roll up my sleeves and put forth the effort this community deserves.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? If being an officer has taught me anything, it is to represent myself and my town with integrity and honesty, and I plan to bring these core values to the table as Alderman. As a parent of two children, I can appreciate the importance of living in a community that is safe and comes together to support one another. This is more than a job but it is an opportunity to serve and give back to the residents of the community that I call home.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens?
A: I believe Fulton’s greatest assets are the people of this community. I have witnessed the people of our community come together in times of struggle to love and support one another, and how they come together to celebrate victories and encourage one other through triumph. The people of our community strengthen one another through fellowship and devotion to their neighbors and our community as a whole. From the kindness of volunteering time to give back to thecommunity, or to simply lend a healing hand to someone in need. The residents of Fulton, MS are the reason I am devoted to being their voice and representative by sitting at the table of Alderman.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton?
A: The residents of our community are the engine that creates, promotes, and engages economic development locally. Our residents go above and beyond to support and shop local businesses, and our local businesses generously give back into the community. By looking at what is already available in the community and how the community connects we will be able to continue to support our current business revenues while also trying to bring in new business revenues to better aid in the growth of our town.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
A: Business Growth and Revenue; Focusing on deteriorating infrastructures; Advocating for the youth of our community because they are our future leaders building blocks our community depends on.