Name: Richard Comer (R) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 2
Education: Masters in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Bachelor’s of Business Administration, Mississippi State University.
Work History: Nurse Practitioner at the Advanced Wound Center NMMC Tupelo.
Family: Wife Kim Comer, Sons Reid Comer and Alec Comer. Brother Ken Comer, his wife Sally and son Jay. Parents the late Dude and Janie Comer. Dwight Rikard (Debbie) Father in law and the late Phillys Rikard.
Q: What motivates you to seek office? Provide leadership on the city council.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I am a veteran with 26 years of leadership experience as an officer in the military. In 2005 I was deployed to Iraq as a Civil Affairs Officer with an area of operations, Najaf, about the size of Mississippi. It was my responsibility to work with local Iraqi contractors, the different branches of the military, American and International organizations to rebuild Najaf and provide stability to the province. Due to a successful reconstruction campaign stability was maintained in the province. We were successful in building several schools, repairing a sports stadium, building a agricultural Co-op, a restaurant, and helping to establish multiple small businesses. Our unit also taught a trades training class in construction which assisted local citizens in obtaining employment. This class was taught by a fellow Itawambian Mark Lentz. In addition up to 600 Iraqis received medical care in Bagdad and four children received medical care in the United States. Because of our success we were able to assist other Army units obtaining supplies for there civil military operations. I have the experience working with different organizations to successfully achieve goals to improve the lives of the people of Najaf. I can work with different organizations to move Fulton forward.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Location. We are located on a major interstate and waterway which makes it more convenient to ship goods; ICC. Connect a sidewalk from the college to downtown to make it easier for students to shop in Futon’s downtown area. Also partner with ICC to provide the education and skills industries are looking for in employees; Entrepreneurial spirit of the citizens of Fulton. Support those who start a business and continue to support and promote existing business.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? Work with fellow board members, the mayor, county supervisors, ICDC, state and federal officials and agencies to recruit industry. This is not a quick fix it will take long term planning and vision, and the city must work with the county board of supervisors. Short term goals would be to obtain as much grant money as possible to work on our infrastructure. Pave main street and Adams, a sidewalk that connects downtown with the ICC and the waterway, continue to work on water, gas and sewer projects. Make sure our first responders have the training they need. Get back to having festivals downtown. Continue to promote Fulton. A couple of examples encourage hydroponics farming and organic farming. Fresh organic vegetables could be sold for example at Food Giant, which would increase sales tax revenue. Farm to table restaurants ,like the Local Goat in Pidgeon Forge TN, would attract people from out of town to come to Fulton eat and spend money. Long term goals would be a meat and or vegetable processing factory and a pharmaceuticals manufacturing company located in Fulton or the county. If a factory locates in the county those employees will more than likely shop in Fulton increasing sales revenue. These long term goals will not be an easy task but they can be accomplished. In order to do so the city must work with the county, ICDC, state, federal and private organizations, and maintain a positive attitude to accomplish these goals.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Continue to improve infrastructure. Support current business/industry and continue to recruit new business/industry. The city needs to work with the county, ICDC, state and federal agencies to improve Fulton.
Name: Drew Gough (R) Candidate for: Ward 2 Alderman
Education: Studied Engineering and Business at ICC Fulton Campus
Work history: Estimator at F.L. Crane and Sons Exterior Systems Division (March 2020 – Present); Estimator and CAD Designer at Kline Mechanical Systems (2012 – 2020)
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Fulton Fire Department (9 Years); T-Ball and Soccer Coach – Fulton City League (3 years)
Family: Wife – Paige (Married since 2010); Daughters – Farrah (10), Tatum (6), Isla (4)
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I have always loved this city and community and have always strived to serve them however I can. This is another opportunity for me to be able to do just that. I plan to serve the citizens of Fulton to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are met.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I have always been willing to go above and beyond to help anyone in need, and I always stand up for what I believe in. I have never been afraid to speak up and make my opinion known even if it goes against the grain, but I am also willing to work with those I disagree with to find common ground when needed.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? One of Fulton’s greatest assets is it’s potential for growth both commercially and residentially.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? By utilizing Fulton’s growth potential. If we work to bring in both more business and more residential development the city will prosper greatly.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? One would be the current infrastructure, specifically our roads, water, and sewer. They have deteriorated through the years and have continued to only receive band-aid fixes, but they have reached the point that they need an overhaul.
Another issue would be our appearance. The City of Fulton has the potential to be one of the most beautiful cities around, but we must put forth the effort if we want to achieve this goal. I want beautification, but I want it throughout the entire city. I want Fulton to be a place that people from other cities remember once they leave.
The third issue I see would be our lack of community involvement activities. We need to host more events to help support our locally owned small businesses. Fulton, especially the downtown area, has seen several small businesses struggle and eventually disappear in recent years. These businesses are the backbone of our community and should not be so easily overlooked.
Name: “Buddy” Wayne Haynes (R) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 2
Education: Graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, attended college
Work history: Itawamba Community College Campus, now retired
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Proud supporter of Itawamba athletics
Family: Son of Huey Haynes, Sr. and Billizean Haynes; Sisters, Lucia Randell and Belinda McKinneon
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I love this town. I grew up right beside the court square in the Haynes house on the hill...Fulton’s favorite tree.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I’m not a politician, but I am a people person and I am willing to work for the people to better the city.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Being a college town is a great asset. Bringing more restaurants, such as Applebee’s, and encouraging people to shop local.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? By bringing in more businesses we would bring in more revenue.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Resurfacing South Adams Street, bringing in more restaurants, and bringing back entertainment such as the Redlands Festival and the barbeque competition.
Name: Martin T. Richardson (R) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 2
Education: University of Mississippi, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management, Human Resources, Tupelo, Mississippi December 2008
Work history: Morris Appraisal Service, Richardson Appraisal, LLC
Family: Wife, Carrie Snow Richardson; son, Rhett Anderson; son, Kline Richardson; daughter, Vivian Richardson; and daughter, Evie Lyles Anderson
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I want the opportunity to represent Ward 2 and Fulton in a fair and honest manner. Every citizen deserves equal treatment and equal say; that is what’s fair. Conducting the business of an elected official and not hesitating to explain your stance to your constituents exactly as it was conducted; that is what’s honest. Fulton has been on the cusp of something special for some time now. It’s time to have a board, city, and county that all work as one cohesive group to achieve what is best for Fulton.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I consider myself someone who works well with others. It doesn’t have to be a particular type of person but all people. Good working environments produce the most productivity and I’m a very positive person. I like to think that positivity can change the demeanor of the people in a room. Those people need to be in the best frame of mind when making decisions that affect the citizens of our town.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? I have challenged people in the past to find another town of approximately 4,000 citizens that have the following assets. Fulton has an Interstate, Intercoastal Waterway, The State’s #1 Junior College, and an active rail system. We are practically the exact halfway point between Memphis and Birmingham. The list does not end here but merely starts. The simple answer to this question is use these assets to draw people to our town, reinvest the tax revenue, improve on the items that draw people to our town, and let the cycle continue.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? I want to see events, restaurants, and things that bring the community together all while drawing from outside as well. I want people to get in their cars on a Friday/Saturday night and head to Fulton. Never questioning why, they are going or what they are going to do, because they know “Fulton never disappoints”. If this starts happening, revenue will take care of itself.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
1)Cohesiveness: The board, City, and County must all three get on the same page. If not, we are going to continue to tread water.
2) Constructive Growth: Growth or to grow can be scary to some. However, with a well-designed plan it can be the greatest benefit a small town can experience.
3)Priorities: We need to figure out where our priorities lie. Do they lie with our town, the quality of life in our town, and our great citizens; or do they lie elsewhere with people without the best interest of Fulton as a whole.
Name: Sharon Ann Russell (R) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 2
Education: ICC – Associates of Arts
Work history: Mueller Copper Tube; ICC – Resident Manager – Retired July 1, 2020 after 25 years of service
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Due to working two full time jobs, I have not been involved with Clubs, civic activities. I volunteered with the Halloween Haunted House and the last event the Fulton Chamber held.
Family: Single – no children; Parents, the late Bobby W. Russell and Shirley Blaylock Russell Geers; Stepdad, William “Bill” Geers; Siblings, Debbie Russell Dozier, Charlotte Russell Wiygul, Cindy Russell Sheffield; Stepsister, Julie Geers Boehme
Q. What motivates you to seek office? I want growth for our city. I want Fulton to be a place our kids want to come back to when they begin their journey of employment and growing of their own families. I want them to be able to tell someone where they are from and not have to say “close to Tupelo”! I want our Supervisors and Alderman to come together and make even more progress that is forward for our citizens.
Q. What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I am a fighter! I do not like to be told “IT CAN”T BE DONE”. When I work with people, I expect results! I have never asked someone to do something that I would not do myself. I have worked from the time I was 14 years old. I have always had 2 to 3 jobs at a time. I am not afraid to do the job and I put PRIDE in what I do.
Q. What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? I believe one of our biggest assets are “OUR CITIZENS”. You can see greatness in Fulton everyday through our citizens. By providing more opportunities for citizens to shine through community events and volunteer opportunities, we can continue to grow our community and make Fulton even more attractive to potential business and families to want to live!
Fulton City Park – tournaments – fast pitch, soccer, basketball, baseball. We need more fields and a safer playground for the small children (swings with straps and handicap assessable).
Fulton Campground – I know it is Not City owned but it needs our help to keep it alive.
Waterway – We can host fishing tournaments, we have the beach and cabins around Guy’s Place.
ICC – ICC brings in traffic that we would normally never get. Other than the ICC Bookstore, where can one purchase ICC apparel?
Q. If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? This is not an easy question to answer. The Board of Alderman and ICDC can bring the world to Fulton, but our citizens have to support it and utilize it. I would like more weekend events at the Fulton Play Garden Park and downtown in general. We can have concerts, tailgate parties, movie nights, amateur cook off, and much more. This will bring more business and people, which will help us, grow revenue in the short term. However, long term this will also draw more citizens to Fulton which would provide longer-term revenue. With a larger workforce and increased traffic from events, I believe we will have the opportunity for more manufacturing businesses to locate in Fulton. Once we can get more manufacturing businesses and people traffic in town then we will have many more opportunities to bring in new restaurants and other businesses back to Fulton.
Q. What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
1) City Dog Pound
2) Revenue Growth
3) Re-paving and striping S. Adams St. and adding a red light