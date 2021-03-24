Name: Matt Moore (R)
Candidate for: Alderman Ward 3
Education: IAHS and ICC
Work history: Restaurateur, former owner of Small Chef BBQ, current owner of Theo’s Feed Mill
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Son’s of Veterans (American Legion), V.F.W. supporter, support many Itawamba County sports teams
Family: Wife, Jacquelyn Dees Moore; son, Conner Moore; daughter, Lilli Ann Moore; grandson, Maverick Wolfe Moore
Q: What motivates you to seek office? To make a change in our great city. Change is good, if you change for the better. A rolling stone gathers no moss.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? Over 25 years managerial experience, including owning two restaurants. My business experience will be used to run the city like a business. That is how you will grow.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Bring back the Redlands Festival; Senior citizens, have a senior citizens “Fun Night” once a week with bingo, dancing, etc.; Youth, have city sponsored youth events, sports tournaments, etc. to inspire them.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? Over a year ago, when I decided to run, I started to assemble a team, one person from each Ward to go after and apply for grants to improve our city. The money we will save by getting grants can be applied towards making our city better and safer. Every city does it, why can’t we do it???
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
1) The water and sewer system
2) Business growth
3) City tourism
Name: Russ Ramey (R)
Candidate for: Alderman Ward 3
Education: 1984 Graduate Tremont High School, Mississippi Water & Pollution Control Association-Class B Water Plant Operator Certification
Work: City of Fulton, Water Department (1988-2020)
Clubs, Civic Activities, Volunteer Projects: Bluegrass, Blues & BBQ Festival volunteer, Fulton Court Square clean-up volunteer, Fulton Christmas Parade clean-up volunteer
Family: Wife, Dana Ramey; son,Tyler Ramey (wife Shania Ramey); daughter, Sara Ramey; parents, L.P. & Sue Ramey; brothers, Brady Ramey and Brian Ramey (wife Tracie Ramey)
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I want to help to make the City of Fulton a better place to live by introducing activities that will keep our kids safe and give them and their families some activities in our city instead of having to travel to other places to find activities. A few ideas are a drive-in movie theater, a putt-putt golf course, a travel ball arena, a water / fun park with a city swimming pool and water slide.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I have 33 years of experience working for the City of Fulton utilities department. I have worked with several mayor’s and boards of aldermen in the past. I have seen what has been a success in city government in the past. I am honest and dependable with Christian values. I will listen to the residents of Ward 3 and promise to be your voice in the City of Fulton government.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Our city is on a major interstate now. With so many tourists traveling thru our area, we have the potential to bring in many new businesses that will benefit our residents Fulton already has the Tenn-Tom Waterway – we could explore more ways to promote more activities around the waterway. ICC is another great asset that brings activity to our city.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? I would work with the ICDC to help bring in new businesses, which will increase our sales tax revenue. Ideas of new businesses. Explore the ideas already given to me by many of the Ward 3 residents to help our city expand and grow.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Underage drinking & drug use. The city does not have activities that will keep our families in Fulton – they go elsewhere for things to do together. Most of our revenue is going to Tupelo or other cities. The red light/ traffic problem from Sonic down through Adams street to red light at intersection of Adams street and East Main street.
Name: Cory Shotts (R)
Candidate for: Alderman Ward 3
Education: Graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School Class of 2003, Associates Degree from ICC Class of 2005
Work history: C & P Auto Supply last ten years
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Member of Fulton Fire Department for over 8 years as a volunteer fire fighter
Family: Father, Randy Shotts; Mother, Cindy Hollingsworth; Grandfather, James “Cub” Cleveland; Grandmother, Shirley Cleveland
Q: What motivates you to seek office? As a resident of the City of Fulton, I just want to see the best possible resources for all residents.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? As an employee of C & P Auto Supply, I engage in many conversations with the public that give me insight to the needs and issues currently facing our city. Should I be elected, I believe this will give me a head start on making a difference.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? The general location of Fulton being the first main town after crossing the state line is a great opportunity for the people traveling to stop and relax and purchase needed items such as fuel, food, etc. As a whole I believe that Fulton can and does provide services, however a more noticeable means of letting travelers know what we have available would add to the amount of business created by them.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? As with any situation concerning revenue, the first step should be to analyze the amount of revenue coming in compared to the amount going out. I suggest a list be compiled of possible ways to increase city funding and compare all possible decisions to decide which would benefit the most while causing the least amount of strain to the citizens and tax payers of Fulton.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Inadequate resources concerning city water and proper sewer systems. Internal structure of city positions could use more structure and stability. Professionalism between city and county officials should be handled with pride and integrity.