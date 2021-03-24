Name: Jim Holland (R) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 4
Education: Itawamba Community College, Associate Degree Itawamba Agricultural High School Class of 1983
Work history: The Meadows, Owner/CEO 30+ Years Outpatient Rehab of Fulton, Co-Owner Charleston Place Assisted Living, Co-Owner Mississippi Senior Care, Owner
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: The Meadows Children’s Christmas Event IAHS Soccer Sponsor IAHS Golf Sponsor IAHS Basketball Sponsor IAHS & ICC Fishing Team Sponsor IAHS Charity Event Dinner Sponsor Anonymous Philanthropy Donor
Family: Married to Lori McGee Holland for 33 years Two children, Cole and Jack Holland
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I have been interested in seeking office for several years and the time seems right for me to offer my business experience and leadership to the City of Fulton. I am motivated to run for alderman because I want to see positive changes come to Fulton. I believe Fulton needs level headed leadership and people that have true business experience making decisions that affect our citizens.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I believe my 30+ years of business management in the healthcare industry will be an asset to the City of Fulton. When you are in charge of a large, successful business you deal with finances, personnel management and marketing as well as all other business duties. In addition to business management I am level headed, motivated, hard working and a visionary. My maturity and eagerness to address all issues will be an asset to the city.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Two of Fulton’s biggest assets are Itawamba Community College and the Tenn-Tom waterway. ICC brings so many students to Fulton each year, however, I do not believe Fulton caters to the college students adequately. If you visit other college towns there is a noticeable difference in the town’s activity level. In addition, the Tenn-Tom waterway could be utilized more to attract more visitors. I do not believe it is marketed to yield maximum benefits.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? I would promote more retail sales which is badly needed and also make Fulton more attractive for travelers passing by on the interstate. We want visitors to stop in Fulton and spend money.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? I believe one of our biggest problems is the horrendous litter problem. Litter has become absolutely terrible along our roadways. Something has to be done to not only reduce but stop this entirely. Second, I believe Fulton needs road improvement and more traffic lights to improve the flow of traffic.
Name: Corey Moore (R) Candidate for: Alderman of Ward 4
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University
Work History: I have worked for F.L. Crane and Sons for since February of 2018 and I worked for Niser Polymer Floor Company in Tupelo, MS prior to that.
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: I am a board Member of Itawamba County Development Council; Committee Member of Fulton Business Development Committee; Prior to the creation of the Business Development Committee, I was part of a group of Fulton Business owners that met regularly to help develop Fulton through common community events and sales events; Helped the City of Fulton with the planning of the Fireworks Festival, May Market and Jingle and Mingle; Committee Member of the Boy Scout Skeet Shoot at Camp Yocona 2016-2018; Coached t-ball, baseball, and soccer.
Family: My beautiful wife is Brittany Moore, and I have 3 boys, Chaysen(12), Porter(6), and Sellers(3). Brittany is an English Instructor at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Chaysen and Porter both attend IAC and Sellers Attends ICC Early Child Development. We also own Gaither Mercantile in downtown Fulton that houses Brittany’s boutique Chasing Portland and several other boutique vendors.
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I want to make this town better for its citizens and leave it better for my children. I want people to be proud of Fulton, move their families here and encourage others to move here as well.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I am an outgoing person and feel that I can communicate with most every person. I want to build bridges with Fulton and Itawamba County leaders so we can work together and all aim towards the same goal. I will be honest with our community and seek to listen to our community members and work towards solutions for concerns. My wife and I started a business in downtown Fulton because we want to improve this City. We are physically and financially invested in the improvement of Fulton.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Our location, hands down. We have an interstate, an inland waterway, and a railroad. We have people from all over the country and world pass through our town. We must focus on getting them to stay and spend their money. Our schools are top notch and such a hidden gem. We have one of the best community colleges located right here in Fulton that brings students from everywhere.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? I plan to clean the city up, increase its curb appeal and attract citizens as well as businesses. The more citizens we have, the more money will be spent. With the increase in businesses, more jobs will be available, and more money will be made that will inevitably be spent. We also have to start by getting all the travelers that bypass our city to take the exit. I have travelled a lot throughout my career, and I know what looks attractive through the windshield.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Our infrastructure has to receive some attention to be able to support additional businesses and citizens. I understand that funding is an issue, but we must figure out a way to increase the budget and simultaneously squeeze whatever we can from the current budget to accomplish this goal.
2. We have to build relationships between city, county and community leaders. We all want success for this area, but we all have to join together and point the same direction. We are wasting time, money and efforts otherwise.
3. Make this city attractive. I want people who visit to leave with a sense of “that is a really nice town.” That does not just come from flowers in pots; it more importantly comes from an overall welcoming and unifying spirit from all of us. There are plenty of small towns for people to choose to live, and I want to make Fulton an easy choice.
Name: Steven Steele (R) Candidate for: Alderman Ward 4
Education: Attended Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University
Work history: JESCO Inc. Senior Project Manager for the Industrial Division.
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Member of the following Organizations: FPD, PBA, GEAPS, Subcontractors and Suppliers Alliance of MS. and an active member of Pine Grove Church of Christ.
Family: Married for sixteen years to my wife Nicole Steele and we have three daughters Camron Cowart, Ally Grace Steele, and Anna Claire Steele.
Q: What motivates you to seek office? My biggest motivation comes from my kids; this small town needs more amenities and development for the youth to enjoy as well as everyone else. It is my desire to be a part of the change that Fulton need to be able to grow and to become a town that everyone wants to live in and be a part of in the future.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? My work ethic, problem solving skills, eagerness to learn, and accountability just to name a few.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? One of Fulton’s greatest assets are its employees that keep this town going. Every city department needs to be equipped with the right technology and equipment to where issues can be resolved quickly and efficiently.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? “Development” everything from commercial/ residential to relationships with neighboring cites and officials
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Infrastructure, Growth, and Technology